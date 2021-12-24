“Chucky” Lozano has a double and that’s how he reacted

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano reacted through a video to a TikTk user who could be his twin brother and went viral for being the double of the forward.

A TikTok user named Iker Belsaguy went viral due to his strong resemblance to the Mexican Napoli forward, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who reacted through a video.

Iker belsaguy showed through the social network his incredible resemblance to “Chucky” Lozano with a funny video where he appears wearing a shirt of the Mexican National Team accompanied by the text: “When you steal his cel. to Chucky Lozano and has Face ID (facial recognition) ”. Then, he puts the cell phone away and takes off his glasses to better appreciate his incredible resemblance to the Napoli forward.

But this did not stop there, well the Napoli player made a duet (an interaction with the original video) to continue the joke.

In the answer you can see the original video on the left and the real “Chucky” on the right, Lozano laughs at the same time as his counterpart and the moment Iker removes his glasses, the Mexican moves away from the camera and he puts on black glasses. He also accompanied the video with the hashtags “Chuckyverse” and “Chuckyverso”.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by user AlejandraOpp, who identifies herself as the sister-in-law of Chucky Lozano, sister of Alejandra Opp, Lozano’s wife, with whom the footballer frequently poses on his Instagram profile.

“Chucky” is not the only one with a double

Carlos Acevedo, Santos goalkeeper met his double, a woman named Alexa Martínez, a young TikTok who went viral after uploading a video showing his great resemblance to the goalkeeper.

Alexa Martinez, better known as Alexa CMP, is a tiktoker originally from Baja California who became famous for uploading a video noting her resemblance to the goalkeeper of the Santos Laguna Club, Carlos Acevedo.