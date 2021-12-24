Christmas Movie Guide | Graphic Press

It doesn’t matter if you prefer classic stories, children’s stories, or romantic ones. The Christmas cinema catalog allows you to enjoy your favorite theme set among trees, lights and all the magic that surrounds these holidays.

Family adventures that take place prior to this holiday, wishes, love and fantasy are brought to the big screen through different stories. We have prepared a guide with some of the movies that you can enjoy this Christmas, according to your favorite genre.

Classics

The Grinch

We all know a Grinch, someone who does not celebrate Christmas and refuses to feel the spirit that these holidays bring. The fantasy comedy based on a Dr. Seuss tale is a funny story starring Jim Carrey that was brought to the big screen in 2000.

Miracle on 34th Street

This fantasy story teaches us that dreams are fulfilled when they are desired with the heart. It is an adaptation of the award-winning film of the same name that was released in 1947. And it follows a single mother, her daughter and an old man who claims to be Santa Claus.

My poor angel

A series of Christmas movies that premiered in the 90s. It follows the McCallister family and the youngest of them, Kevin, who goes through several challenges because he does not travel with his family for Christmas and must defend his home. A classic to remember childhood, accompanied by cookies and a glass of milk.

Comedies

Christmas with the Cooper

Sam and Charlotte set out to live the perfect Christmas, but secrets of all kinds threaten to dampen the good spirits of four generations of Cooper, who will have to discover the true spirit, with fun adventures that will make you laugh.

A crazy christmas

As is tradition, the dates allow families to meet again and share. But the Kranks decide to skip Christmas and escape on vacation, when their only daughter announces that she will visit them on Christmas Eve they must prepare in record time. An excellent Christmas comedy.

Romantic

Rest

Tired of their routine and after their love breaks, two girls decide to exchange houses for Christmas, one from the United States and the other from Great Britain. They discover that love is not something that can be avoided and they fall in love during their journey. Starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

Love actually

A great cast of stars stars in this story, where the lives of several couples intersect in London, shortly before the Christmas holidays, with romantic, fun and bittersweet results, to show us that in this time anything can happen.

Children

The polar Express

A magical train ride to experience the excitement of Christmas. The story is based on the children’s book of the same name. It was released in 2004 and was the first computerized film produced in three-dimensional image and the first fully animated with motion capture technology.

Christmas story

Based on the short novel written by the British Charles Dickens, which exposes Ebenezer Scrooge, a millionaire who rejects this celebration and on Christmas Eve he is visited by three ghosts who teach him an important lesson. The 2009 version stars Jim Carrey.

Action

Hard to Kill

This story generates a great debate since for many it is not a Christmas movie and its plot includes a lot of action and explosions, but with all the atmosphere of this time, Christmas carols and the corresponding decoration, it follows Detective John McClane, who has a special mission on Christmas’ Eve. It stars Bruce Willis. If you want a film that goes beyond hugs and family dinners, this is the one.