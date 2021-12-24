Christmas: from Drew Barrymore to Britney Spears, celebrities get ready to celebrate

With the arrival of Christmas, There are several celebrities -like other mortals- who are preparing in a big way to celebrate one of the most magical days of the year . With luxurious and extravagant decorations in your homes, from Drew Barrymore to Britney Spears, there are several stars who shared on their social networks how they are looking forward to these long-awaited days and their celebrations.

Kim kardashian Not only did he decorate his entire house in shades of white, but during the month of December he hired the renowned pianist Philip Cornish so that his four children – North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) – wake up every morning listening to live Christmas carols.

Kim Kardashian and her little white tree Instagram

Britney Spears and Drew Barrymore They showed how their big green trees with red and gold ornaments look in the living rooms of their respective houses, while Joan collins He opted for white mixed with light blue to give his home the perfect Christmas spirit.

Surely for Britney Spears this Christmas will not be one more, after having won her freedom this year Instagram

Joan Collins opted for a tree decorated in white and blue Instagram

While some celebrities opened the doors of their houses to display their decorations, Nia Vardalos and Mariska Hargitay They chose to borrow the trees of others to send a special greeting to their followers. The first posed at the house of some friends, whom she thanked for inviting her to a theme party, while the second used the decorations installed on the recording set of her famous series.

Nia Vardalos, grateful Instagram

In their networks, Reese Witherspoon revealed a bit of her home décor when she made a public complaint to her friend Laura Dern, whom she asked to please take a video call. In the photo she is seen wearing a woolen hat and in the background you can see the family Christmas tree.

Kate Hudson and her husband Danny Fujikawa They also caught the holiday spirit, and to look forward to Christmas, they bought matching pajamas for the family photo on the 25th.

In New York, where you are currently based for work, Hugh jackman He uploaded a video to his Instagram account rehearsing with his wife for the Broadway musical The Music Man In front of the huge tree that they set up this year, in which you can already see several gifts waiting for Christmas morning.

In Los Angeles, Sofia Vergara He showed his home decorations when he wished his dog Baguette happy birthday. The Colombian posed with her son and a huge cake in front of a little golden and silver tree. While, gwen Stefani He invited his followers to play a Christmas game to make the wait more enjoyable, showing the public the festive spirit that reigns in his home.