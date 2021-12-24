Christmas cupcakes and more recommendations for Christmas Eve 2021 | Lifestyle

‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

In theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.

Synopsis Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover an amazing thing: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity of the arrival of a planet killer the size of Everest is inconvenient. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months to go for the comet to crash, managing the daily news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late… it’s surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up?

‘Don’t Look Up’ is written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (‘The Big Short’) and stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.