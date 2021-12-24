Christmas cupcakes and more recommendations for Christmas Eve 2021 | Lifestyle
In July 2021, the filmmaker Julia Ducournau was awarded the Palme d’Or within the 74th. edition of the Cannes Film Festival, for his film ‘Titane’. At the time, she thanked the jury for recognizing “the greedy and visceral need we have for a more fluid and inclusive world.” Months later, the film reached theaters and, according to press reports, viewers have fainted in the middle of the theater and have even left their seats, after seeing some of its scenes, such as the one in which the protagonist breaks her nose against the corner of a sink to disguise her appearance.
The film stars Agathe Rousselle, the author of this week’s phrase:
First of all, she is a female character and a director. Like, end of story. That’s it. If it had been a male director, Tarantino, Cronenberg, anyone, it would have been less surprising. And we are so used to men being violent and making violent movies. It’s time for men to know that women can be violent too. “
After the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, during the first half of this year, activities were resumed and Ducournau became the second director to win this medal in the festival’s history. The “body horror” film features Alexia, a serial killer who had a titanium plate inserted into her skull after a car accident.
Rousselle regrets comments that ‘Titane’ is “the most shocking movie of 2021.” For her, “they are sparked by a male media establishment, struggling with the idea that female filmmakers make violent films with violent women.”
‘Titane’ will represent France at next year’s Oscars.
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion?
After two years of the premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’, finally the romantic story starring Lily Collins returns to Netflix this Thursday, December 22. During promo week, Costume Director Patricia Field discussed the character’s looks. Who was also in charge of fashion on ‘Sex and the City’ spoke to Page Six about her work. He recalled how in the first season, Lily Collins ordered dozens of pairs of Christian Louboutin, referenced the black cocktail dress that the character wore to ballet, in which the resemblance of Collins to Audrey Hepburn was seen and said what it was. her favorite look from season 2.
This is the patterned silk coat she wore to take the Paris to French Riviera railway. At the time he was wearing white fingerless gloves that are now part of Field’s collaboration with Seymoure and were dubbed “Emily.” The gloves cost $ 298 and you can find it on the Seymoure website.
The second season will show “more fun, more fashion and more missteps.” On this occasion, the protagonist will suffer the consequences of a night of passion.
Velvet sack
Velvet blazer, made with cotton and elastane. Its waist is fitted, it has felt under the collar, buttons on the cuffs and a peak lapel. Its length gives a greater elegance to the silhouette and it is worn with a velvet skirt or pants.
Don’t look up
In theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.
Synopsis Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover an amazing thing: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently, warning humanity of the arrival of a planet killer the size of Everest is inconvenient. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months to go for the comet to crash, managing the daily news stream and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late… it’s surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up?
‘Don’t Look Up’ is written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (‘The Big Short’) and stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.
The editor opines: LEO DICAPRIO’S LAST MOVIE
In addition to being a handsome man, Leonardo DiCaprio is a great actor and usually only chooses high-quality projects. That’s why you can’t miss his latest movie “Don’t Look Up”, available in cinemas and Netflix from December 24th. In addition to Leo, Don’t Look Up features performances by Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, and even Ariana Grande. The film has a satirical tone and is about two astronomers (Leo and Jen) who desperately try to warn humanity about the imminent arrival of a comet that threatens to destroy the Earth.
Refreshing mask
It is made from cucumber. It belongs to the new Essence Cosmetics skin care line. Hydrates and refreshes.
The editor opines: When we talk about skin care, we automatically think of treatments and masks of no less than $ 50, so this bottle of less than $ 7 is a discovery. Simply apply a light layer to the face to obtain a refreshing sensation, moisturize the skin and reduce inflammation of the pimples. Its formula includes cucumber extract and it is a hypoallergenic, vegan product, free of gluten, oil, alcohol, parabens and microplastics, but above all, free of animal cruelty (it is certified by PETA).
Mix of 24 cupcakes
Festive Holiday Mini Goodie Combo, each pack contains six Caramel Hot Chocolate Cupcakes, Christmas Cookie, Babka Chocolate, Double Cookie, Blackout Chocolate and Festive Babka.
The editor opines: I thought that cupcakes were already forgotten, until I ordered the ones from Baked by Melissa. They are stuffed mini cupcakes, covered with different types of bitumen and decorated with toppings that add texture and are an explosion of flavor. This time I ordered the Christmas present and every cupcake was worth it. One detail that I love about this patisserie is that the desserts are very small, which allows you to try several without getting too cloying and, above all, avoid feeling embarrassed.
Matterhorn Oval Raclette Rack
Reversible non-stick oval grill plate with side handles, accented with dark laminate. Includes a cookbook.
The editor opines: Having raclette dinner is the best idea for New Years Eve! Why? Because you don’t have to cook! Although I love creating delicacies (which don’t always go well, but hey …) I also enjoy sitting at the table, enjoying roast beef and melted cheese without distraction. This dining room rotisserie lets you grill protein and vegetables while melting cheese. In my family we even use it to make mini Mexican barbecues, and the result is great.