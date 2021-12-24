Chris Hemsworth wants to sign Avengers for his next movie

Actor Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe wants to surround himself with more Avengers for his next movie.

Chris Hemsworth He is a very charismatic person and gets along very well with other actors who have appeared in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe What Tom holland (Spider-Man), Chris pratt (Star Lord) or Tessa thompson (Valkyrie). So now he wants to sign some of them for the sequel to Extraction (Tyler Rake).

Do not forget that the first action installment was produced and had a script of the russo brothers. Responsible for the biggest films of Marvel studios What Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Therefore, the actors who sign up for the sequel starring Chris Hemsworth they will be surrounded by very familiar faces. They will supposedly start shooting in the fall, so we will soon know the final cast.

What’s more Netflix It is also not strange to collaborate with the actors of Marvel studios, since we have been able to see them in movies like Extraction (2020), Unicorn shop (2017), The devil at all hours (2021) and soon The gray man.

What is this movie?

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a mercenary who embarks on an almost impossible mission when he must rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. On his way he will find numerous dangers and a lot of people who will try to kill him.

Although it seems that the character of Chris Hemsworth dies at the end, there is one last image that hints at his survival, so a sequel is entirely possible. But it has also been commented that if they make a new installment it would be a prequel and the events would be set before the original film.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tyler Rake 2 (Extraction 2)? Leave us your comments below.