Chris Hemsworth, the most bodybuilding Santa Claus of Christmas

Chris Hemsworth congratulates Christmas characterized as a Santa Claus girl in tank top.

congratulates Christmas characterized as a girl in tank top. The Australian distributes good wishes to his followers and remembers his application to keep fit.

The actor Chris Hemsworth He wanted to congratulate everyone on the holidays in the way he knows how to do it best. In the gym, with some sense of humor and showing his muscles worked during the years in which he has become a movie star thanks to the characters of Thor and Tyler Rake (Extraction).

“Merry Christmas“He says in a brief and intentionally tacky sign as a Christmas message from the Australian. In addition, in the photograph taken on a gym day with his clothes adapted for the sport, he has put on a beanie hat. Santa Claus and a most artificial white beard to round out his unique look with the tank top and shorts typical of the day when you don’t expect to see anyone you know at the gym.

The image of the congratulation corresponds to the desire of Chris Hemsworth to contribute something different with his particular sense of humor to celebrate the holidays while remembering his application to keep fit to his followers.

Chris Hemsworth currently lives straddling his Australia natal, where the end of the year parties are held on the beach with barbecues; and Europe, where he shoots his next installment of ‘Extraction’. To its imminent premieres as Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ he has joined the delivery of extreme tests ‘Without limits’ in a career as a man of action for which he cultivates his muscles.

Chris Hemsworth may not be the best Santa Claus or the best reindeer and Christmas tree that could be recognized as Christmas, but it is clear that as Santa Claus bodybuilder it has few rivals.

