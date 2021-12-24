Chris Evans doesn’t think anyone can replace Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

There are characters that only an actor can bring to life. It is so. They achieve such recognition and are so attached to the image of an interpreter that fans simply do not get used to the idea that another person could embody that hero. In fact, nowadays, surely if we ask some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, They will say that Captain America is a good example, and that they do not want to know anything about Wyatt Russell; but the fact is that Marvel has taken that step and little by little the shield seems that it could be made with a new owner.

Could the same happen with Iron Man? According to Chris Evans himself, an irreplaceable actor for many in the skin of Cap, the case of this marvelita superhero is a very exceptional one that cannot be compared with that of other characters that have worn several faces on the big screen. Robert Downey Jr. is irreplaceable. “I don’t think there is anything anyone on this planet can do to improve in any way what Downey has done, you know what I mean? I do not consider it to be a case similar to a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people can bring a version of the character to life. He is Iron Man, period“.

This is how clear Evans has been in statements to ACE Universe Presents, a sentiment that Russell shares in relation to Captain America. “It is perfect. Who else can play Captain America as Chris Evans? No one“, the actor has affirmed in conversation with USA Today. “And the good thing about this series [‘Falcon y el Soldado de Invierno’] is that he takes this into account and is like, ‘well, who is going to embody Captain America? This type?'”.

It’s not my cap

The incorporation of Russell as Captain America in ‘Falcon’ has not liked many who continue to consider that Evans is the sole owner of the character. Also, that very different approach that is being given to the human flag does not help. Russell himself explains it by stating that his John Walker “He’s been pushed into this role as Captain America and will do it in his own way, and he wants to do well, but his way is a very specific way that he has learned by being basically a human hunter. I mean, that’s what the Marines are. They are not Steve Rogers, they are not the same. They are no longer like Boy Scouts. They are a little more twisted “. Luckily it seems that this role of Russel could evolve very soon.