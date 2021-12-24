Chilean Goleo Champion reinforces Mazatlan

Mazatlan closed to his second reinforcement. The team of Sinaloa continues to build its squad to face the next Scream Mexico Closing 2022, a contest in which they will seek to reverse the role that was played in the last tournament and be protagonists.

The team led by Beñat San José was made from the services of Gonzalo sosa, who comes to Mexican soccer after being Goleo Champion of the Chilean League.

The 32-year-old Argentine forward registered 23 touchdowns in 28 games played for him. Sports Melipilla and his performances put him on the radar of two South American greats. The U from Chile Y Colo-Colo They showed interest, however, Gonzalo sosa decided to come to the Liga BBVA MX, joining Nicolas Benedetti as a reinforcement of Mazatlan.

Nicknamed as ‘The tank’, It is expected that Gonzalo sosa I managed to fit in the Spanish coach’s squad, Beñat San José, who came to direct Mazatlan in the month of May of this year.

During the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, Mazatlan he failed to enter the repechage zone after finishing 13th in the general table with 20 points.

Camilo Sanvezzo asked to leave the team

After playing two tournaments with the Sinaloa team, Camilo Sanvezzo asked to leave the team.

Mazatlan gave the Brazilian forward the opportunity to seek new challenges, who after his time in the team, registered a total of 21 annotations in the Liga BBVA MX.

Among the clubs interested in the forward is the Toluca. The Red Devils commanded by Ignacio Ambriz they would have their sights set on Sanvezzo to reinforce the attack for the next contest.

For him Scream Mexico Closing 2022, Mazatlan will debut visiting Chivas on January 9 at 6:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

