Chile in “Don’t Look Up” | What is said and what happens to the country in Netflix’s “Don’t look up”? | Leonardo DiCaprio | SKIP-ENTER

Two low-profile astronomers discover a meteor the size of Mount Everest that will hit Earth directly. Mathematics does not lie and the crash will be imminent. There is very little time left for action, but the world’s politicians, business people and celebrities seem to have more important things to do. That is the plot of “Don’t look up”, The new film by Netflix that is already emerging as a strong candidate for the awards season and that, in addition, has Chile as an important part of its plot. The reason? Here we tell you.

The story, directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay, kicks off when doctor candidate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a comet. He immediately contacts his colleague, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), to give him what he believed was good news. However, the astronomer’s calculations end up being fatal: the meteorite is heading at full speed towards our planet and will crash in 6 months 100 km west of the coast of Chile.

(Here are spoilers on some details of the development of the plot of “Don’t Look Up”)

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Morgan play the group of scientists who discover that a huge comet will hit Earth in the movie “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

The mention of Chile is important as it will unfold over the course of history, which is just over two hours long. In the first half hour, scientists go to the highest authority in the United States, the superfluous and corrupt President Orlean (played by Meryl Streep), who upon learning that the impact will be on the Chilean coast shows no interest. The same goes for his son and adviser, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill), who assumes that the main consequence will be a tsunami.

When the authorities receive enough scientific information, they decide to take action, although then everything will change due to a twist in the plot that we will not reveal here. However, Chile reappears in history, as in all political discussion, polarization is generated.

The US ultra-right assures that the fall of the comet is nothing more than a smokescreen and two sides are created: the “Miraarribistas” and the “Nomiraarribistas”. That is to say, those who believe that the comet exists – and it is enough to look at it in the sky with an incandescent light that is getting stronger and stronger – and those who believe that it is a cheap trick and that nothing is happening.

However, the impact of the comet in Chile has already generated a migratory wave and one of the anti ‘miraribistas’ leaders uses it in his speech.

Jonah Hill in “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo: Netflix)

“Those ‘lookouts’ all they want is for millions of Chilean illegals to cross our border. That’s why: ‘Don’t look up,’ ”Robert Joy is heard speaking as Congressman Tenant at an event led by President Orlean’s son.

At the end of the story, when the comet is finally close to Earth, we see various images of the world. Among them, from Chile and other Latin American countries. Peru also appears in a scene filmed in the Paracas National Reserve.

Scene from Peru in “Don’t Look Up”. (Photo: Netflix)

THE DATA

It should be remembered that Leonardo DiCaprio, protagonist of “Don’t Look Up”, spoke in the past on the environmental issue in Chile. According to El Mercurio in its digital edition, in August 2019 the actor congratulated the country for its work in conserving the Loa water frog.

“The government of Chile and a team of conservationists have done an incredible job responding quickly to try to rescue the Loa water frog from extinction, bringing the latter to Chile’s national zoo to regain its health,” wrote the actor on his Instagram account.

Along with the message, DiCaprio posted an image showing four ways in which the species can continue to be protected: by prohibiting the illegal extraction of water from its habitat; restore their habitat so that the water can flow again; safeguard its habitat by declaring it a protected sanctuary and conserving all other Chilean species of water frogs.

