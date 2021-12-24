BTS’s Suga tested positive for covid-19

After the gala and the recitals, four of its members decided to stay a few more weeks in the North American country

The birthday celebration photo of Axel Kevin Caniggia, Charlotte and Alex’s anonymous brother

The young man celebrated his 30 with his wife, who shared one of the few photos of him that circulate on social networks

Why Christian Nodal has not yet made his will

Nodal assured that he has not yet contemplated doing so because he waits for his legacy to expand

Celebrities in a click: the relaxing days of Mark Zuckerberg, the funny gestures of Hugh Jackman and the looks of Cardi B and Rita Ora

Plus, celebrity last-minute Christmas shopping between Los Angeles and New York

El Chavo del 8: this was the day when Chespirito fired Quico from the show

Carlos Villagrán detailed that sad moment during an interview granted in 2019 and mentioned that, in the face of repeated attacks by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, he decided to leave the program and Televisa, despite having offers to do his own show

