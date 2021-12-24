Cardi B presents a check for $ 2 million to her husband

The singer american rapper, Cardi B, made a gift that surprised her husband, Offset, for the 30th birthday of the also artist.

The video in which the businesswoman delivers a large check of USD 2 million was disseminated in different social networks and it went viral for the singular sum of money that singer gave his partner on December 21, 2021.

The fanatics of the Up interpreter published images of the celebration event organized by Cardi B. Both appear on a stage and the artist hands him the millionaire check with an emotional greeting.

American rapper, Cardi B gifted her husband and colleague, Offset the whopping sum of $ 2million on his birthday. 📸 Update Via @ 365mediahub pic.twitter.com/ViA3ikxxot – 365MediaHub Official (@ 365mediahub) December 23, 2021

“USD 2 million. Here you go, I love you! ”, Cardi B told Offset in front of the assistants who were recording the delivery of the particular gift. The composer stated that the figure is a incentive for the new plans that your partner has to start new businesses.

That day before the party, Cardi B wrote on her account Instagram a message in which he assured that Offset is “his best friend” and praised his role as dad. In the post, the businesswoman published videos of her husband and the children they both have.



