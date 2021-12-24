Cardi B Announces Her New Single ‘UP’ For This Friday | Music

Cardi B came down the stairs like a diva with her heels, bag in hand, underwear and long kimono to tell that he had something to announce to us. “I’ve done this video eight times, you really don’t understand it, it won’t let me do anything at all,” she wrote about her daughter Kulture who was poking her head into the post.

A day later, the rapper returned to social networks to reveal that there is a new single in progress that will be released this same February 5 (Friday). Is named UP and we have already seen its cover. She climbed into a bubble in the air, with a lot of color, the skyline of the city from behind … everything has been thought out in detail.

“I want to thank all my fans and everyone who genuinely supports me. I have been preparing for this week for over a month. Unfortunately, I don’t feel the way I wanted to feel today. I am very happy that you are happy and I simply do this because you give everything for me ”, the star said excitedly on Twitter after having a few hard days of misunderstandings on the social network.

“I am human and I think I am strong, but sometimes it is too much. I can’t thank my fans enough for cheering me on and staying solid in my support, it really is too much, ”Cardi ended up explaining.

The singer has invited her fans to get a limited edition CD containing the single on the web, and they have not thought about it for a second. They already have theirs that will begin to be distributed this Friday.

Making history

Breaking records. According Chart Data, your theme WAP with Megan Thee Stallion has been the first ever female rapper collaboration to debut at number one on the chart and break the record for the most views in a week. Not to mention that it is already in the Hot 100 of your list this week of February 2.