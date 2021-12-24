Camila Cabello surprises with an impressive change of look after her breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes They have ended their relationship after two years together, as they themselves announced on social networks through a statement. Although both declared that this decision had been taken mutual agreement and that the affection they have for each other goes beyond their condition as a couple, shortly after it has been learned that it was the singer who wanted to have a conversation with Camila to end their relationship.

After knowing more details about this break, Camila has surprised with a impressive makeover. It has always been said that when great changes occur in our lives we also tend to change our image, although we do not know if this change is due to Cabello’s new single status or has to do with a new professional project.

Be that as it may, the artist of Cuban descent is beginning a new stage and that has also been reflected in her image. Camila has told him goodbye to her characteristic long dark hair opting for a wavy mint hair shiny as flattering.

The look is completed by a blouse of the same color with a pronounced neckline and makeup with a striking holographic eyeshadow matching her hair. “I clean well” is the phrase with which the artist has accompanied these images that end with a fun selfie with her previous image.

Although fans have celebrated this very flattering and original makeover, we will still have to wait to find out if it is permanent or is it a styling for a photo session or video clip, since in the next publication that has been made, it is returned to See her dark mane. Yes, a lot shorter than usual.