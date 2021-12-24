Camila Cabello praised the movie ‘Encanto’: “I was desperate to see this movie”

“I have traveled a lot since I started working at 15, so I chose to record this Amazon Original song because I had always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” the Cuban-American, whose father was born in Mexico, said in a statement. . File photo. EFE / EPA / Peter Foley



TO ‘Encanto’, animated feature film that had its inspiration in Colombia, Two dates were set on the calendar for its premiere, to begin with, in the United States it could be seen on November 24 and in Latin America the day after, that is, on the 25th of the same month. The reception of the production can be defined as impressive and successful, even international entertainment figures such as Camila Cabello they realized their eagerness to sit in front of the big screen and watch the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie.

In this way, on Saturday, November 27, the Cuban-American singer published a photograph in which she is seen posing in front of the ‘Encanto’ poster and, among the phrases she wrote in the caption, you can read some that denote her joy for this kind of cinematographic content that carries Latino culture high.

“I was desperate to see this movie and last night we ran to the cinema to go see it! Lin, thank you for continuing to represent Latinos and sharing our stories with the world! It makes me proud of the diverse and beautiful community around us. I really liked it! Go see it in theaters if you haven’t, my people “, wrote Cabello on Instagram.

Post on Instagram by Camila Cabello. Photo: @camila_cabello

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs for the tape and Sebastián Yatra and Carlos Vives participated in the soundtrack:

To clarify, the interpreter of ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ mentioned Lin because precisely the New York composer – Lin-Manuel Miranda – of Puerto Rican descent-, wrote the songs for the tape. And, along this same thematic line and specifically speaking of the soundtrack, Sebastián Yatra unfolded in the interpretation of the song ‘Dos Oruguitas’; In his social networks, the paisa realized how important and special it has been for him to have been able to give this musical contribution to the film.

“Yesterday (opening day) I lived one of the most emotional moments of my life. I sat next to my mother, holding her hand in the Colón theater in Bogotá while the bells rang from Disney’s castle (producer) and the first scene of ‘Encanto’ started. I hadn’t thought much about how I was going to react… I just lived and really enjoyed the moment. A deep pride enveloped me in being Colombian, in knowing this land with its landscapes and being part of it. I remembered my grandparents who are no longer here, my uncles, cousins, brothers and parents who are part of every memory, joyous moment and decisive event for my formation “, were some of his words on Instagram.

Another figure in the music industry in the country who gave his contribution as a singer in the soundtrack of this animated film is Carlos Vives, his song to be interpreted is called ‘Colombia, my charm’.

Post on Instagram by Sebastián Yatra. Photo: @sebastianyatra

Famous Colombians who participated in the dubbing:

The production included the dubbing work of Maluma (reggaeton singer), who developed the vocal performance of ‘Mariano’. Likewise, María Cecilia Botero (actress) and Alejandro Riaño (comedian) also reflected their talent in this field, the characters with whom they acted from the vocal were ‘Abuela Madrigal’ and her son Bruno.

Do not leave out, the dubbing that Olga Lucía Vives (singer), Carolina Gaitán (actress / singer) and Mauro Castillo (singer) did, their characters to be interpreted are also members of the ‘Madrigal’ family: ‘Mirabel’, ‘Pepa’ and ‘Félix’, in their respective order.

What is ‘Encanto’ about ?:

Due to the conflict, ‘Alma’ and her family flee their territory, but in her attempt to do so her husband ‘Pedro’ stays on the road and, in the middle of such a scene, a ‘Encanto’ surrounds her and A new land welcomes her along with her three newborns and the other people who were trying to escape. Somehow, ‘Los Madrigal’– of which’ Alma ‘is the head – begin to have “gifts”, which could be translated as superpowers, however,’ Mirabel ‘was left out of this list of magical people, although already your time will come to become the salvation of the family.

