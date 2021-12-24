Cameron Diaz reappeared on cameras: find out what happened to his life after Hollywood | Famous
Despite criticism, Cameron Diaz continues to be remembered as one of the most famous actresses in the 1990s and early 2000s.
He shared the camera with several celebrities of the moment, such as Jim Carrey, Jack Black or Ashton Kutcher.
Unfortunately, his appearances began to be more sporadic, until, in 2018, he officially announced his retirement from the entertainment world with barely 40 years.
Based on what he said in an interview with ‘Hart to Heart’, he decided to leave his acting career prematurely to make his routine more manageable and enjoy all that he had missed because of work.
The comeback of Cameron Diaz
In recent years, the news about Cameron Diaz has been told, as he does not usually appear at public events.
Because of that and taking advantage of the good relationship they have, Drew Barrymore invited her to his show to tell him what was new about her life.
The revelations he gave impacted as much as his appearance, at least on social networks; where some users criticized her for showing off her wrinkles, because the actress and businesswoman decided not to undergo surgical interventions.
On August 30, Diaz celebrated his 49th birthday, so he showed how much he had matured since his last time in front of the cameras. Fortunately, other users defended the actress, since she showed her natural beauty to the public.
In an interview with Kevin Hart, Cameron Diaz revealed that even though she loved working in Hollywood, she didn’t feel fulfilled.
The famous one said that she prioritized her career before herself, in addition to the fact that her managers controlled the routine of her life.
Cameron Diaz’s life after Hollywood
Although she retired from the cinema, professionally she did not stop growing, since she created her own brand of wines called Avaline with one of her friends.
According to the official website, Avaline’s goal is to create the purest wines without any additional chemicals. Their grapes are organic and they employ a fair working system with the winegrowers.
On a personal level, she also achieved fulfillment since she married musician Benjamin Madden, a member of Good Charlotte, in 2015.
In 2020 the couple managed to have a baby thanks to a surrogate belly.
Diaz and Madden decided to keep their daughter’s identity a secret, only her name is known: Raddix Madden.