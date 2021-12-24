Cameron Diaz is a fan of wearing completely black at 49: photos | Famous
The last time Cameron Diaz appeared on the big screen was for the film adaptation of the musical ‘Anita la orfanita’, which premiered in 2014 under the production of Jay-Z and Will Smith.
However, she is still very active on her Instagram account, with which she updates her followers about her life and new projects. Such is the case with its Avaline wine brand.
At 49, Cameron Diaz continues to impress with his ‘total black looks’
Another aspect that draws the attention of the actress’s Instagram is her style when it comes to dressing, because despite being in a more natural facet, she remains faithful to the ‘total black looks’.
It should be remembered that Cameron Diaz is a fan of dressing completely in black and bringing sparks of color with her iconic red lipstick.
This formula has been repeated on several occasions such as special events, ‘red carpets’ or interviews.
For example, in 2016 he visited the night program ‘The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon’ and wore a black tailored suit together with red sneakers with an orange undertone, which he combined with his lipstick and nail polish.
And it is not surprising that the actress is such a fan of black clothes, because they are extremely elegant, stylize the silhouette and easily combine with other tones.
In addition, the psychology of color dictates that black symbolizes power, control, independence and elegance.
Interestingly, it also has a seductive and sensual charge; so the famous used it in dresses with daring designs that highlighted her silhouette.
Such was the case of the premiere of ‘The other woman’ (2014), when she was seen with a deep V-neckline.
Although today Cameron Diaz put aside the glamor of Hollywood, his ‘outfits’ show the opposite and it is all thanks to the color black.
In this way, it shows that the ‘total black looks’ are the best option for women over 40 to look more sophisticated than ever and without much effort.
Of course, we must not forget the secret that the actress uses to be a resounding success with this ‘look’: the red lipstick.
This is what Cameron Diaz currently looks like after moving away from Hollywood
On a personal level, Cameron Diaz was able to fully enjoy her marriage to the musician and member of the Good Charlotte band: Benjamin Madden, whom she secretly married in 2015.
Five years later, in early 2020, the couple became parents to a baby girl who was born through a surrogate.
The celebrities chose to keep their identity private, so they do not share photos of the baby through social networks and only revealed their name: Raddix Madden.
Regarding appearing before the cameras, the famous one showed that she is not afraid to do it from time to time. He even presumed that he still maintains his great friendship with Drew Barrymore, with whom he shared credits in the tapes of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000-2003), when he appeared on his show in September 2021.
He still appeared on Kevin Hart’s talk show for Peacock in August of the same year. And yes, in both he dressed completely in black with great elegance.