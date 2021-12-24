Budget 2022 projects new programs: Alfredo Bedolla

Morelia, Michoacán.- Proposed budget for income and expenses for fiscal year 2022, for 81 thousand 546 million 87 thousand 927 pesos, maintains financial discipline and does not contemplate new taxes or indebtedness for the state of Michoacansaid Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

This Monday morning, the Michoacan president said that, compared to 2021, this economic project includes increases of 6,479 million pesos from the federation and savings of more than 1,600 million pesos in government operating expenses, and autonomous bodies.

He explained that by 2022 there are 14 thousand 391 million pesos in contributions and participations for the municipalities of Michoacán, which presents an increase of 13 percent (one thousand 639 million pesos) compared to 2021, and with it, “a budget with a municipal vocation ”.

Alfredo Ramírez added that the creation of the FWave for the Strengthening of Peace in the Municipalities (Fortapaz) with a purse of 821.6 million pesos, of which 632 million pesos are contributed by the state and 189.6 million by the municipalities to implement crime prevention actions, training and certification of police, equipment and infrastructure in safety matter.

This fund, he commented, would be added to the budget of 4 thousand 366 million pesos for Public security (300 million pesos more than in 2021).

The president pointed out that he also plans to reactivate the State Center for Municipal Development in order to provide advice and support to municipalities on issues of work projects, services and others.

For Communications and Public Works, one thousand 208 million pesos are projected, that is, 85 percent more than in 2021, a year in which only 651 million pesos were authorized.

This includes the new program of Works for Cooperation in which 300 million pesos from the state and equal amounts from the Government of Mexico, municipalities and beneficiaries are considered.

On the social issue, he said that the pension program for relatives of girls and boys with cancer projected at 140 million pesos, of which half would be provided by the state and the other by the federation.

In health, the proposal is for 9 thousand 404 million pesos, with which the resource would increase 14 percent (one thousand 155 million) next year to address deficiencies such as the shortage of medicines and medical services in the clinical and hospital units of the spublic sector.

In education, 26 thousand 887 million pesos are raised for the SEE, that is, 5 percent more than in 2021 and for the Institute of Physical Educational Infrastructure of the State (IIFEEM), 207 million pesos (36 percent more) ; as well as 3 thousand 395 million pesos for the UMSNH (12 percent more).

Finally, the secretary of Finance and Administrationn, Luis Navarro García, commented that each Budgetary Program Unit was analyzed to identify and cut irregular expenses, coupled with the fact that each item will be strictly monitored and efforts will continue to achieve the federalization of the educational payroll.