Britney Spears sings again and that’s how it sounds

The Britney Spears video surprised all her fans, who are expecting new music from the singer. | Photo: AFP.

The “princess of pop”, Britney Spears, sang again and so he let it be seen in a video published on his social networks, in which he claimed “to be his own fan and cheerleader” after the years he spent under the guardianship of his father Jamie Spears.

In the video you can see Britney in what appears to be a bathroom, as you record your reflection in a mirror and sing the verse of a song what does it say: “I just want you to know what I think.”

Accompanying the video posted on her official Instagram account this Wednesday, Spears wrote:

“I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t … ”

In her post, the singer of hits like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Baby One More Time” also wrote a short review of herself.

Grammy-winning multi-platinum pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated artists in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the United States alone, it has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music. “

The reason was, according to the own “Princess of pop”, “Remember who he was.”

“No… I’m not auditioning at all !! I am reminding myself and the world who I am! “

The Britney Spears singing post managed to collect more than 3 million views in just one hour on the network, and comments from personalities such as Miley Cyrus, Willie Gomez and his fiancé, Sam Asghari.

However, even though the Britney post singing again provoked positive reactions among the majority of her fans and followers, who speculated the release of a new single by the pop singer, there were also contrary opinions that suggested that the voice of the “princess of pop” was not heard well and, it even went out of tune.