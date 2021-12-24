Britney Spears shows off the power of her voice; confirms that he is recording new music | Music

The ‘Princess of Pop’ has planned to return with an unreleased song

After everything that happened Britney Spears With the theme of the guardianship of her father and her family, the singer has a lot to tell the world through the strongest tool she has, her voice and her music, which she will use to create something new, since according to what she said in his social networks, he is preparing an unreleased song.

For a few weeks and especially since she regained her legal freedom, the interpreter has been quite vocal about what she went through with her family, the mistreatment and situations that no human being should go through, such as being forced to do things that are not wanted; Now that she’s on her own terms, Britney Spears will do things her way and showed the power of her voice to talk about it.

“I’m not auditioning, I’m reminding myself and the world who I am. Yes, I’ll be my own cheerleader. Why? To remind my classy white family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me and never did! I’ll forget! ”he said on social networks, where he posted a video in which he showed off his singing skills, with impressive acapella vocal arrangements in front of the mirror.

Britney Spears proved that she has a voice capable of breaking a glass

However, what attracted the most attention was an additional comment that he left where he said: “New song in process … Soon you will know what I mean!”.

Of course, those words were enough to cause euphoria in the fans who, in addition to supporting her in terms of her personal life, have wanted for years to hear unreleased music from the Princess of Pop.

When is the new Britney Spears song coming out?

Britney Spears hasn’t released any songs since 2016, the year she released her “Glory” album. Five years have passed and since then, the world awaits attentive to the next move of the artist after monopolizing the spotlight for the situation with her family and the end of the guardianship with which her father controlled her for the last 13 years; At the moment he did not give a release date but it is likely that it will be released at some point in 2022.