Britney Spears is the most wanted celebrity of 2021 on the Internet!

The year 2021 marked one of the greatest victories for Britney Spears, who saw the guardianship that controlled his life come undone after 13 years. Thanks to the massive campaign and the #FreeBritney movement calling for the singer’s freedom and all the controversies involving her father, Jamie Spears, it made the pop princess the most sought-after celebrity on the internet this year.

According to the statistics website Statista, the singer grew year after year, accumulating 117% and becoming the most searched celebrity in google globally in the last year.

This would be Spears’ 10th time leading Google searches. The same feat was also successful in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, so now Spears is the only person in the world who has been the most wanted in three different decades.

This also makes her an unattainable icon, because in addition to having made history with her hits, iconic performances and scandals, 23 years after her debut she never fails to fascinate audiences with her story.

Other celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Megan Fox, Elon Musk, Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, BTS, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande also appear on the list.

Rapper Travis Scott topped the list as the most wanted musician after the tragedy at the Astroworld festival, where ten people were killed at the event in Texas. Joss Stone, who announced his comeback recently, was second.

Others on the top ten list included Marilyn Manson, who made the news following an ongoing sexual assault investigation, while R Kelly, who came in as the eighth most wanted by celebrities, was found guilty on all counts. in his trial for extortion and sex trafficking.

On the other hand, after being released from guardianship, Britney Spears is taking pleasure in freedoms that seem normal, for her it is a big problem. An example is taking your own cash from the ATM.

“I’m not ashamed to share this … Well maybe a little … but I’m more ashamed that my family tolerated the fact that they didn’t allow me to have money while working hard for them,” he snapped. out of.

The pop princess is no longer afraid to speak out about how unfair her guardianship was. She even used Instagram on her 40th birthday to satirize the years of therapy she carried out as part of her tutelage, describing it as “forced” and “against [su] Will”.