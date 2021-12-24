Bravas de Juárez will have a structure independent of the men’s branch

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.23.2021 20:10:39





Bravas de Juárez will seek to mark a new paradigm in Mexican soccer with a restructuring with which will seek to catapult the club to stellar planes in sports, in addition to consolidating their preference among the fans of the city in which they play.

Aspire to have the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium full in each game that he plays with tickets that will only cost 50 pesos, in addition to which he promised to be the first club in the Liga MX Femenil to have a completely different outfit to the manly branch.

“Bravas de Juárez begin to write a new story, their own story. As of Closing 2022, they will have a new structure independent of the Bravos campus. It will be the first team in the Liga MX Femenil that has a completely different clothing from the men’s one, “the statement that it released can be read.

The Bravas structure will be completely independent from its First Division brothers, with a structure that will work with its own people and its own objectives.

He also announced that Ana Cristina “Tity” González will remain at the helm of the team, with the intention of consolidating his idea and a group that last semester occupied the last place in the regular phase.