Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 is good for walking around the city or touring Tatooine

Icon streetwear, musical revelation and now also designer of Nike air force 1. Billie Eilish came into our lives just a couple of years ago, and since then it seems to us that she has done everything right.

We had already seen a pair of Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 come out of their hands. Now it is the turn of the Nike Air Force 1.

Just in time for the year the silhouette turns 40, Billie Eilish has reimagined her design to give us shoes of clear inspiration trail.

Launched on the market in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 They were the brand’s first shoes created for basketball with an Air midsole, the technology now used by most of its models. They have maintained a slightly altered style for the past 40 years. Up to now.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 they have dressed in sand color. In addition, the silhouette has been altered by adding five velcro strips, They travel from the toes to the ankle.

The midsole of the shoe, which has remained tonal, is somewhat wider than usual. In the same way, the sole It is also sand color, perfect to blend in among the dunes of the planet Tatooine from the Star Wars universe.

There are two details that seal the model. On the one hand, the shoelace shows the Billie logo, a silhouette of a man slightly lopsided. On the other, the phrase “It’s hard to stop once it starts” appears both under the sole and on the box.

Whether or not you are going to explore the galaxy, Billie Eilish Nike Air Force 1 They will be available in early 2022, coinciding with the model’s anniversary.

