Billie Eilish reveals that Christmas is her “favorite time of year”

Billie eilish reveals that Christmas is his “favorite time of year.” The young singer made it clear that e lla is not a grinch

As soon as the whole world celebrates Christmas, celebrities have started sharing their best December images.

So this time Billie eilish He has done the same on his social networks, where apparently the singer enjoys this time to the fullest.

Billie eilish (Instagram @billieeilish)

Although the irreverent image that has always characterized the 20-year-old singer, Billie eilish It seems that it is not going with Christmas, it is quite the opposite.

After the American, Billie Eilish, shared in a post with several Christmas images.

And where he wrote: “My favorite time of year”, which makes it clear that the young interpreter Billie eilish is a Christmas lover.

Billie Eilish our how to celebrate Christmas at home

Billie eilish our how is your Christmas at home. In this time of rest and meeting with family and friends, the singer showed us how she enjoys the dates from her home.

In the Instagram post, where Billie eilish He assured that Christmas is his favorite time, he also showed how he is going through this season.

Showing in several images that Billie Eilish is more than excited about Christmas and enjoys her family and the Christmas atmosphere.

Where we can see a photo of the Christmas tree of Billie eilish and the beautiful decoration that adorns your stay with the long-awaited Christmas gifts.

As well as Billie Eilish is enjoying night walks with the family , where they go through the streets and decorated houses together to celebrate the holiday season.

Billie Eilish shares a walk with her mother

The singer, too, showed us that she enjoyed a getaway to see from above the spectacular Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City.

And the image that could not be missing is that of his pit bull dog, Shark, where he cannot look less adorable dressed as a reindeer with his own Santa Claus.