Being the Ricardos: what the Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem film is about

Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball, the queen of television comedy, precursor to the sitcom, and also an executive producer. His program was nourished by his own experiences, being also ahead of the times of reality.

This biopic film arrives in December in select theaters and on Amazon Prime on December 21. Lucille’s life was truly inspiring, as she had a difficult childhood, and when she discovered acting in New York – thanks to her mother trying to get her away from a boyfriend who didn’t have the best background – they told her she had no talent for it .

However, it was evident to her that comedy was her thing, so she insisted on it until she landed a few Broadway roles – and went through acting in between – she even moved to Hollywood in the ’30s and appeared in Los Angeles movies. Three Stooges and the Marx Brothers.

The turning point comes when 18 years old, she plays a flamboyant wife on a CBS radio show. The cycle was so successful that they asked him to be adapted for television. Thus began what would be the mythical sitcom “I Love Lucy”.

She went even further when she had this opportunity in her hands: she stood up so that her husband would be accepted as part of the project, since at that time the channel did not see with good eyes that the couple of an American and a Cuban were in a television show.

They finally gave in and the program, well, made history. It also set a precedent in her career by showing that she knew how to reach her audience and was the first to show a pregnant woman. The first episode of the comedy aired on October 15, 1951 and until its end in 1957, it was installed as one of the most important shows on television.