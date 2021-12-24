Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman’s Last Challenge

Nicole Kidman’s crop of the past year and a half includes two leading roles in series (The undoing, Nine perfect strangers) and a secondary in a musical premiered on Netflix (The dance). Its volume of releases in Covid times grows to four titles with the film Being the Ricardos, a project with which he became enthusiastic in the middle of the pandemic due to the pen behind the story, rather than because of the nature of the role that he would have to play. “Initially, when I said yes, I didn’t realize what I was agreeing to,” he says.

Seduced by the script authored by the renowned Aaron Sorkin (The social network, The newsroom), a few days later the actress tried to start working on the voice of her character, opening a series of doubts about the challenge. “It was not within my reach,” he says. “And I thought: oh, no, what have I done, I wish I had the talent to do this, but I don’t have it.”

Photo: Glen Wilson / © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

His task was to embody the mythical actress Lucille Ball at the age of 40, in 1952, the time when the texts were being created and the recordings of the second season of I love lucy, the greatest success of his career. The film directed and written by Sorkin –available on Amazon Prime Video– stops in the back room of the well-remembered sitcom, which revolutionized TV by being the first to use three cameras, and in the star’s marriage to Cuban-American Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), her husband in real life and in fiction, where each one put themselves in the shoes of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

In a conference in which he participated Worship, Kidman recalls how the director of The Chicago 7 trial she reacted to the fears that overwhelmed her as she approached the cadence and timbre of her role.

“He sent me an email that basically said, ‘You got it. You just have to go day after day. I don’t want any interpretation. I want you to do the work that I know you can do, that I know you will do. And I want you not to be scared because I think you can do it. ‘ The interior of the character, the actress explains, was already built, because “I could identify with her, feel her, it was very beautifully written.”

Kidman Bardem at the premiere of the film. Photo: REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

Although the film is held in fiction to condense a handful of milestones into a single week, much of Ball’s experiences that are seen in the film happened in reality. She was accused of being a communist at a height of the Cold War, fought fiercely before the executives so that her pregnancy was included in the second cycle of I love lucy and early suffered from the ills of the industry, after the successful premiere of The big street (1942), with Henry Fonda.

He also lived with intensity the honeys and troubles of his relationship with Arnaz, amalgamated in the professional plane under the eaves of his company Desilu Productions. “The exquisite complexity of the script”, Javier Bardem says in the same instance, “is that it really goes to different places without leaving any of them. It brings together many aspects of them as a marriage, as a couple, as artists, as colleagues, and everything is very well put together ”.

Photo: Glen Wilson / © 2021 Amazon Content Services LLC

“She was the first of her kind; she is unique. What the film does is open the curtain. It is not the series I love lucy. It’s about how it was made and who was that person with that genius and what was his story and his life, “says Kidman about the role that could give him his fifth Oscar nomination. “By going back and forth, (the script) can show you the essence of who this woman was and who these people were. That’s what was unusual about it, actually. It was not a biographical film ”.