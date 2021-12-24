Be amazed by this spectacular Xbox Series X from Diablo 2: Resurrected

Xbox Series X is undoubtedly a console which, apparently, lends itself a lot to make limited editions that have some incredible or interesting design, as you can remember with the Halo edition or even with the one inspired by Far Cry 6.

Still, as beautiful as these two were, I think it is fair to say that a new champion has arrived, which while it looks as terrifying as a tax, it is undeniable that artistically it is a jewel worthy of admiration.

Diablo 2 Xbox Series X winner shows off on Twitter account

And it is that the user @ Keimou3, winner of the Diablo competition carried out by Blizzard, in which they had to share a photo of their most precious piece related to the saga, has decided to share photos of the Diablo 2 console designed by the artist Ron Lee Christianson, which is already in your home, and that is undoubtedly worthy of admiration for the incredible level of detail with which it has.

Thanks to @Blizzard_Ent ,@Devil and @BlueHorse_STU for this amazing piece of art Xbox x. Epic addition to my Diablo collection. Feels amazing to win this perfect Christmas gift 😭😍 Thank you and merry Christmas / Happy holidays to you all 🔥 # Diablo2Resurrected pic.twitter.com/T9gt77DYph – Topi (@ Keimou3) December 20, 2021

Activision Blizzard is currently in the middle of a legal problem in which they are accused of a culture of fraternity and harassment in the workplace, something that earned them not only their absence from The Game Awards, but also criticism from several of the personalities most important in the industry.