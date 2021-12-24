Balenciaga, Gucci and Kim Kardashian were the biggest trends of 2021

Kim Kardashian got the internet talking about her, for better or for worse, with that look from the Met Gala 2021 . Consequently, searches for Balenciaga, house that designed Kim’s dress. In addition, the brand of the businesswoman, Skims, was positioned among the first places this year.

Kim kardashian

(Getty Images)



We passed from reality show to talk of Kate middleton, who was in second place among the highest ranked searches in 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge raised searches for her red christmas dress . To be exact, Kate created a 257% increase on searches for dresses with a bow after she appeared at a Christmas carol concert a few weeks ago.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 08: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the “Together at Christmas” community carol service on December 8, 2021 in London, England. Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the event paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Heathcliff O’Malley – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

(Getty Images)



Likewise, the demand for looks similar to her elegant red dress, designed by Catherine Walker, skyrocketed in the hours after being seen. And since the service will be broadcast on television this Christmas Eve, interest could rise again.