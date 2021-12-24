Balenciaga, Gucci and Kim Kardashian were the biggest trends of 2021
Kim Kardashian got the internet talking about her, for better or for worse, with that look from the Met Gala 2021 . Consequently, searches for Balenciaga, house that designed Kim’s dress. In addition, the brand of the businesswoman, Skims, was positioned among the first places this year.
We passed from reality show to talk of Kate middleton, who was in second place among the highest ranked searches in 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge raised searches for her red christmas dress . To be exact, Kate created a 257% increase on searches for dresses with a bow after she appeared at a Christmas carol concert a few weeks ago.
Likewise, the demand for looks similar to her elegant red dress, designed by Catherine Walker, skyrocketed in the hours after being seen. And since the service will be broadcast on television this Christmas Eve, interest could rise again.