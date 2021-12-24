Astronomers capture the sharpest image of a black hole eruption, spanning 16 full moons lined up in the sky

The radio emission came from the supermassive black hole located in the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, one of the closest radio galaxies to Earth.

Scientists at the International Center for Radio Astronomical Research at Curtin University (Australia) have achieved the sharpest image of the radio emission from a supermassive black hole. The phenomenon was captured by the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope located at an observatory in Western Australia.

The study on the emission from the black hole located in the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, the closest radio galaxy to the Milky Way, was published this Wednesday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The black hole is fed by gases that fall into its interior, and then expel material at a speed close to that of light, causing “radio bubbles” that grow over hundreds of millions of years, the researchers explain.

When looking at the eruption of Centaurus A from Earth, its extent is so great that it stretches eight degrees across the sky, which equals 16 full moons placed side by side.

“These radio waves come from material that is absorbed by the supermassive black hole in the center of the galaxy,” clarified Benjamin McKinley, the lead author of the study, quoted by EurekAlert. “We can learn a lot from Centaurus A, in particular because it is so close to us and we can examine it in detail“added the scientist.

Centaurus A appears brightest in its central part, since this is where the most energy is concentrated and where the galaxy is most active. Outside the center, you can no longer see so much light because there “the energy dissipates and everything stabilizes,” explained the astronomer.

Such an in-depth study of this phenomenon was made possible by the unique features of the MWA telescope, which stands out among others for its very wide field of view and high sensitivity, as well as its location, which is an extremely remote area, free of radio waves.

“The MWA is the forerunner of the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), a global project to build the world’s largest radio telescopes in Western Australia and South Africa,” said MWA Director Steven Tingay. “The wide field of view, and hence the extraordinary amount of data we can collect, means that the discovery potential of each observation with the MWA is very high. This is an abysmal step towards an even bigger SKA, “he added.