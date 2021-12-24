Arturo Vidal leaves Alexis Sánchez aside and shows himself with this important figure of Inter Milan

Chilean Arturo Vidal shows how he forgets his compatriot Alexis Sánchez and approaches another important Inter Milan figure

December 23, 2021 8:32 p.m.

The doubts about the future of Alexis Sánchez at Inter Milan are many. The Chilean does not have the place he expects in the Italian team and an important offer from Barcelona would bring him closer to leaving the institution.

For this reason, many fans began to speculate with the decisions that his compatriot Arturo Vidal could make, taking into account the departure of his friend.

However, in recent games, coach Simone Inzaghi has shown the midfielder that he is important to the team, and that he will be taken into account for next season.

Far from showing himself united with his teammate in the Chilean National Team, Arturo was shown enjoying the end of the year for the Italian team.

Therefore, they will now have a two-week break until they return to activity as the closing of the first part of Serie A, where Inter finished at the top.

For this reason, El King was ready to enjoy his vacation with another Inter figure, Matias Vecino and leaving his compatriot aside. Will it be a clue to Alexis leaving the team?