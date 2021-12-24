Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran or Camila Cabello: the Christmas carols that have been released this year

Forget the Burrito Sabanero, Los Peces en el Río and Adeste Fideles. Christmas carols have been renewed and far from sounding like they did years ago, now they are full of glamor, rhythm and even autotune.

The most global artists on the planet dust off their Christmas spirit every year to delight the public with new versions and catchy rhythms, without forgetting the classic jingles and bells of these recordings. Prepare dinner as a family, toast with friends and put up the Christmas tree they become the main theme of the Christmas carols of the s. XXI.

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Elton John and Ed Sheeran are just a few of the singers who have premiered exclusive Christmas carols this 2021. Listen to them all!

Camila Cabello’s version with mariachis from I’ll be home for Christmas

Camila Cabello honors her Latin roots –his father is mexican– in this new version of the Christmas classic, in which it includes a group of mariachis to honor this culture.

“I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas version of I’ll be home for ChristmasLuis MiRey did it first and in Spanish, but he wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn’t get to hear the beauty of mariachi music. Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country! Merry Christmas! “, Wished the artist.

The review of the classic Let it snow by Michael Bublé

The album Christmas from Michael buble This year celebrates its 10th anniversary and, to update it, the singer is launching a reissue with new versions, including that of the classic Let it Snow, recorded with the BBC Big Band Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road studios.

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion team up in It Was A … (Masked Christmas)

“It was a Christmas with masks, we stayed at home, we covered our noses and covered our mouths. But Christmas has arrived”, sing Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion with host Jimmy Fallon in his original Christmas carol It Was A … (Masked Christimas), where they do not ignore the pandemic and put a point of realism between snowflakes and chimneys.

Taylor Swift records a new version of Christmas Tree Farm

The singer has rerecorded her Christmas song Christmas Tree Farm, arranging new music for it and adding a new orchestra of 70 instruments that give the theme a twist. Swift, who grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania, composed it while spending Christmas with her family in 2019.

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson collaborate on Santa can’t you hear me

Although the song was released months ago, a few days ago Ariana Grande and Kelly clarkson they delighted the American public with a delicious (and Christmas) live performance on NBC. Their voices complement each other perfectly in a Christmas carol that calls for the presence of Santa Claus.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran in Merry christmas

Do youElton John in elf pajamas and Ed Sheeran as Mama Claus? That’s the result of the proposition John made to Sheeran when he asked him to re-record a Christmas song. His 1973 classic Step into Christmas It was number 6 on the charts and the artist wanted to renew himself. Sheeran accepted and together they collaborate on Merry Christmas.

Katy Perry with All you need is love

Although it is not a typical Christmas carol, if Katy Perry decides to re-record a song by The Beatles that calls to love and love each other, what better time to listen and share it than at Christmas.

Mariah Carey’s New Christmas Carol: Fall in Love at Christmas

A song with 3 remixes performed by Mariah Carey with Khalid, Kirk Franklin, Arlo, Cutmore and Moto Blanco, with Daniel Moore II as producer. The bells and jingles that are not missing.

Sausage rolls for everyone, the solidarity version of Ladbaby with Ed Sheeran and Elton John

Youtuber Mark Ian Hoyle, better known as Ladbaby, has been together with his wife Rox since 2018 creating Christmas carols on the sausage rolls. They take a theme, adapt it with a new and fun lyrics and with their reproductions they look for raise funds for charitable causes.

This year it was Ed Sheeran and Elton Jhon, who have made a new version of their Merry christmas talking about the goodness of sausage rolls. The money they raise will go to The Trussell Trust, an organization that seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty.