Ariana Grande closes her Twitter account, is she preparing new music?

Social networks are a new means of communication between all people. However, it is also usually a headache for all artists and celebrities, since people who have negative feelings against them often use them to attack them. Such is the case of Ariana Grande who surprised his followers with the news that his account Twitter it had been suspended.

This December 24, the singer is releasing her most recent film ‘Don’t Look Up’, which has a great cast made up of great Hollywood actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. However, for his fans this celebration was a bit bitter.

Related news

Fans of Ariana Grande They comment on networks that when they want to enter the artist’s account, a legend appears indicating that she was unsubscribed. Some prematurely assure that this decision was due to the hate that comes to the singer for Twitter.

Ariana Grande closes her Twitter account

Fans comment on social media that they are terrified of the legend of ‘This account does not exist. Try to find another ‘every time they want to access @Ariana Grande and that they are hopeful that she herself will make a statement on her Instagram account, the social network where she is most active.

Related news

However, others more optimistic say that it is only a strategy to announce a new product or a new record material since if he had deleted his account from Twitter the check box would not appear when they try to enter the user where nothing of it appears.

Many recall that he had previously taken a break from social media before releasing a new album. Still others comment that it is just a way to get away from social networks and dedicate the time that their family deserves on these special dates.

What is a fact is that Twitter is dedicated to closing accounts that have not registered activity for several years. Such is the case of Lorde, who lost her Instagram account for a few moments when it was closed because there were no indications that someone was behind the account.







Do you think she took a well deserved vacation from social media?