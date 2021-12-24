Apply the law of ice on WhatsApp without blocking your contact

When a Contact in WhatsApp whose treatment annoys you to the point of not wanting to engage communication With that person, the easy and safe alternative is to simply block that number. Although this measure is effective with regard to the application itself on your smartphone, it does not cut off other possibilities of contacting you, especially if it finds out that you have. locked. But if you want to achieve that effect without entering into conflicts that you may well save yourself, we will explain how it is done.

Blocking a contact so that they do not send you messages is not complicated but the effects of them being aware can be unpleasant, so you can stop seeing that person or group on WhatsApp or find out about their chat messages so that you are calm.

Blocking another person from WhatsApp cuts them off in this way, but there are still other ways in which they contact you. (Pixabay)



It is not especially a hack nor do you need to download others programs, oblivious to the Target company -before Facebook– to which the provider of this service belongs Messenger service snapshot as it happens with Instagram.

What we will do is a function of the same mobile application so that you activate and stop thinking about those annoying contacts, as if they did not exist.

To perform this discreet block, access the WhatsApp app and enter your chats, enter that conversation you want to block, by pressing the option of between the menu options that is displayed with the three vertical dots. Silence, and immediately specifying that it is Forever.

Once you have them in Mute so that you are not notified when new elements arrive in the conversation – regardless of whether it is individual or group – what follows is Archive that conversation to stop seeing that chat in the main list of the digital platform.

That’s how easy it is to obtain the benefits of blocking a person or group with whom you do not want to have communication, without the inconvenience of being annoyed with you for cutting off the medium.

You just have to keep in mind that it is not properly a block, so your information such as the profile picture They will be visible to that person or people, maintaining the possibility that they will write you messages, but you do not know unless you agree to review it.

If you decide to block it permanently, do not forget that there are still other means besides WhatsApp, such as other social networks or your own phone number.

