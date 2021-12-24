Apple shares 10 cool iPhone tricks you should know

Apple has shared 10 tips and tricks for the iPhone that are worth knowing.

Apple has shared on its support page a curious video with 10 cool and very useful tricks for iPhone users. We have shared many tricks for iPhone, but these are official from Apple itself, so you cannot miss them.

The video has been shared by Apple Support account, which we recommend that you follow since they usually share many interesting tutorials and solve many doubts.

These are the tricks that Apple shares in their video:

If you accidentally enter a wrong digit in the Calculator app, you can swipe left or right at the top of the screen to erase the digit. Starting with iOS 15, you can pin content such as web links in a Messages conversation by tapping and holding the item you want to pin and tapping Pin. To stack home screen widgets, touch and hold an empty space on the home screen, and then drag one widget onto another of the same size. To select multiple photos to add to other apps, press and hold a photo until you feel a tap, drag the photo to another part of the screen while holding it, tap additional photos with a different finger to create a stack, switch to another app while holding down the battery and lifting your finger. To create a text replacement like “omw” for “on the way,” open the Settings app and tap General> Keyboard> Text Replacement. To open the Camera app without unlocking your iPhone, swipe left on the lock screen. To scan a document in the Notes app, tap the camera button on a memo, tap Scan Documents, and place the document in the viewer. Starting with iOS 15, you can copy and paste real-world text into the Camera app by holding down the viewfinder over a document, tapping the Scanned Text button in the lower-right corner, and tapping Copy. To jump to the first photo in an album in the Photos app, touch the top of the screen. To quickly access Siri and search from the home screen, swipe down the center of the screen.

The 45 best tricks for iOS 15 and your iPhone

These are the tricks recommended by Apple, surely you did not know all of them. A very interesting compilation to improve the use of your device.

