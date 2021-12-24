Apple employees organize a strike and ask not to buy the company’s products until their demands are met

The workers of the American company demand paid sick leave, adequate necessary psychological support and a respectful work environment.

A group of Apple employees published a statement on Twitter this Thursday in which they announced that this December 24 they will carry out a strike to demand improvements in working conditions.

“We are addressing all Apple employees and customers! Tomorrow, December 24, 2021, Apple workers are organizing a stoppage / call to demand better working conditions,” the statement said.

In their statement, the employees of the American company demand paid sick leave, adequate psychological support and a respectful work environment.

They also asked customers not to buy Apple products both online and in physical stores until the company meets their demands.

In September, a group of Apple employees published a letter urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to improve working conditions at the company. In the letter they asked for fair wages, guaranteeing the privacy of employees and creating a comfortable and safe work environment.