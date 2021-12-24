Anne Hathaway in Her Last Wish, The Lost Movie on Netflix

Anee hathaway takes on the role of Elena McMahon in the film Her Last Wish, based on the novel of the same name Courtesy

Who is accompanying Anee Hathaway in the cast?

Counting on an incredible cast, His last wish has the participation of Willem dafoe like Elena’s father, Richard Dick McMahon and Ben affleck as Treat Morrison, a high-level government official who, in the process of investigating an error in Elena’s documentation, begins a romantic relationship with her. Dafoe and Affleck’s participation is joined by names such as Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Toby Jones and Carlos Leal.

In his dying wish, Willem defoe personifies Richard Dick McMahon, father of the journalist and protagonist Elena McMahon. Courtesy

Are there differences between the novel and the movie?

No need to do any spoilerNot to mention the now classic, and to a certain point boring, saying ‘books are always better than movies’; Those who read the book and saw the film, will be able to list the endless changes found in the Film adaptation regarding its first appearance as a novel in 1996.

Starting with the end, the film poses a completely different scenario from the fictional one, making it less fateful and turning it off to the canons of Hollywood, a place where the hero (heroine in this case) always triumphs. Also, there are certain variations within the script corresponding to jumps in time, which in general are already classics in the works of Joan Didion. Same changes that the critics were not so kind about in their reviews, but it’s worth giving it a chance to see Anne Hathaway in action.

Ben affleck beside Anee hathaway as Treat Morrison, in His Last Wish Courtesy

Where to see His last wish?

Despite encountering unfavorable criticism, His last wish It was one of the great bets of Netflix for the fateful 2020. Counting with little diffusion in Latin America, due to the ravages of that year, currently the film is ‘hidden’ within the catalog of the giant of the streaming, waiting to be found by lovers of thrillers suspense and action film fans, not to mention that the most fans of The Devil Wears Prada actress will be able to add to their list is to the list of his best films, in one of his least expected performances of his repertoire.