Anna Kendrick covers up her mysterious boyfriend

Filming will begin shortly in Canada. It marks the directorial debut of Mary Nighy, based on a script by the hitherto unknown Alanna Francis. Own Anna kendrick She will serve as executive producer alongside Sam Tipper-Hale.

This time it is Anna Kendrick’s turn to play Alice, a young woman whose two best friends are convinced that she keeps important secrets from them about her boyfriend. When the trio go on vacation for a few days to another city, a local girl disappears. Soon after, Alice’s partner shows up unannounced.

Anna Kendrick does not stop, because recently she also signed as a leading actress for Rodney & Sherylbased on real events. In that film she will play Chery Bradshaw, a contestant who participated in a dating program, “The Dating Game”, similar to the current “First Dates”, which is broadcast by Cuatro. On the show she was paired with Rodney Alcala, a guy who had murdered five women and had been convicted of the attempted murder of a twelve-year-old girl, but was still allowed to appear on the show. Although he was sentenced to the death penalty, in the end they delayed his execution indefinitely, which is why he is still locked up today, in the federal prison of Corcoran, California.

Anna Kendrick is currently starring in the series. Love lifeand the film premiered on Netflix Stowawaya few weeks ago.

Remember that you can read more stories from movie theater and be aware of all film premieres in Decine21.com.