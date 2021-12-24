Angelina Jolie redefined the movie star style in 2021

Angelina Jolie looks good at anything. Over the years, the 46-year-old Oscar winner has had fun doing just that, going from a 20-year-old rebel, lover of leather pants, to the queen of the red carpet leg reveal. with one great set after another. Although Jolie’s’ 90s fashion images now populate a million Pinterest boards and her 2000s looks are among the best of the time, there is always room for improvement. In 2021, Jolie took it upon herself to give her wardrobe a twist with haute couture pieces and sustainable designs.

With two projects to promote -the thriller neo-western Those Who Wish Me Dead and the Marvel blockbuster Eternals–, Jolie had a lot to prepare for and I wanted to get the most out of every event. She enlisted the help of Jason Bolden, the star stylist whose work with clients like Cynthia Erivo, Yara Shahidi and Alicia Keys has resulted in some of the most memorable celebrity looks of recent times. While Jolie has established favorite brands like Ryan Roche, Valentino, and Gabriela Hearst, Bolden introduced her (and the world) to new brands and concepts. An example: in the event Power of Women of Variety, held in October, the star dazzled in a silk gown by Iraqi-Lebanese designer Harith Hashim, a finalist for the Fashion Award from Voguewhose romantic aesthetic fit perfectly with Jolie’s current tastes.

Hashim’s ethereal gown, with its rows of brown fabric, was phenomenal, as was Balmain’s floaty olive-colored resort ensemble chosen for the premiere. by Eternals in Los Angeles. But nevertheless, Jolie and Bolden value variety, and her next spectacular outfit, revealed at the premiere of Eternals at the Rome Film Festival, it was a complete turnaround. Atelier Versace’s silver chainmail dress was sexy, strong, and impossible to ignore. Bolden had the Versace team unearth dead pieces from his archives to make the piece. Anyone suggesting that movie stars are not viable in the age of influencers you just have to see the reaction of the ecstatic public when Jolie hit the carpet at the Auditorium Parco della Musica. The fact that she was flanked by her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, each in outfits they had chosen from their wardrobe, only served to make the moment sweeter.

It’s clear that Jolie knows how to dress on a promo tour., but being one of the most photographed women in the world, each outfit she chooses acquires greater prominence. Aware that the media will analyze everything she is wearing, she has managed to sneak a little eco-fashion into every paparazzi photo. Whether it’s being one of the first to try Gabriela Hearst’s sustainable version of Chloé in a tailored tan suit or running errands with Salvatore Ferragamo’s limited-edition “bag of the earth” created with low-impact materials like cork and one of the few accessories that has received the ISO 14067 carbon footprint certification for being manufactured in a way that compensates for emissions. The result is a casual wardrobe that feels effortless, elegant, and connected with the principles of angelina jolie.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com