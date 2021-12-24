An intruder broke into Johnny Depp’s mansion – had a drink and was arrested while bathing

An intruder entered Johnny Depp’s house: he poured himself a drink and took a bath (Reuters)

Los Angeles authorities detained an intruder at the mansion of Johnny depp in Hollywood. According to TMZ, the man spent several hours inside the residence before a neighbor alerted the security forces. What was striking about this break-in was the invader’s behavior: had a drink and took a shower.

According to the aforementioned outlet, the actor’s neighbor in Hollywood Hills reported to police on Thursday after seeing an apparently homeless man in the actor’s backyard, near the pool. The person who called 911 told the agents that he came to draw the attention of the homeless person, but that he fled into the house after jumping over a fence.

When the police arrived inside the house, they found the man showering in one of the bathrooms and officers broke down the door when he refused to come out, the outlet said.

The agents verified that in addition to the shower, the intruder had also served himself a drink. He was prosecuted for a crime of vandalism for damaging a door.

Fortunately, the 57-year-old interpreter was not at home during the event. Not the first time that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” suffers the presence of strangers in his home. Two months ago a woman was arrested on the same property.

Johnny Depp will seek to initiate a new trial against the English newspaper that presented him as a “wife-beating husband” (Reuters)

New trial in London?

Last week it was announced that the actor’s lawyers will present new evidence to achieve a new legal process in the British Justice after having lost in November a very media defamation trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

The star, who exposed his drug excesses and extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny in a scandalous trial in London, has already tried unsuccessfully to file a petition of this nature. Depp will insist a second time in appealing the determination of the Judge Andrew Nicol which, in its resolution, alleged that it is “substantially true “ the information provided by that medium.

Underhill said in February that to obtain the right to a second trial, his lawyers will have to provide new evidence. This is what, they say, they are prepared to do until the end of the month at the risk of adding more details about the relationship between Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.

Depp and Heard in a photo from 2015. (REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini / archive)

The actor sought to cleanse his reputation but ended up being forced to resign his role in the next film in the “Fantastic Animals” series – from the Harry Potter universe – which will now be interpreted by the Danish Mads mikkelsen.

That trial, held before the High Court of London, was initiated as a result of an April 2018 headline in which The Sun wondered how the British writer JK Rowling could accept a “Handcuff beater” in the movie “Fantastic Animals.”

Depp claimed that the phrase written by the English newspaper had damaged his image in Hollywood, endangering his career. For this reason it sued the editorial group News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive director, Dan wootton.

During three weeks of hearings in July, the actor went out of his way to prove that he had never hit Heard despite the violent relationship between the couple, married between 2015 and 2017.

Acknowledging abusing drugs and alcohol, the actor assured that in his years of marriage with Heard he was taking drugs so much that he was “in no condition” to hurt the model and movie star.

He also said that he had never laid his hand on a woman, a statement supported by the written testimonies of their former partners Vanessa paradis Y Winona ryder.

KEEP READING:

Johnny Depp will seek to start a new trial against the English newspaper that presented him as a violent husband