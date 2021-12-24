Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp’s life and drove him “completely crazy,” says actor’s friend

One of the news that has managed to stay current for a couple of years is the controversial divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Even though the separation was in 2017, the scandal would come years later when domestic violence lawsuits began to surface, followed by an article in 2018 that he published. The Sun where, Amber describes the actor as “a monster” and it is the same newspaper that described Depp as “a wife beater”.

Since then the lawsuits have jumped from one side to another pointing out alleged aggressions not only by the actor, but also by the co-star of Aquaman – 73%. Although it is still difficult to judge the case from the outside and take sides, there has been evidence that the actress did attack her then husband, from recordings of phone calls to witnesses. It still seems like this is far from over, but despite both Depp and Heard trying to get on with their lives, they remain the topic of conversation.

Labor is the star of The Young Scissorhands – 91% are the ones who have suffered the most, as they were fired from major franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% or Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. To the protagonist of London Fields – 0%, meanwhile, has done very well in regards to his career as part of the DC Extended Universe, however, he is the one who has carried the most negative comments from Depp fans.

Although it seems that in the last lawsuits things have improved for the also musician, this is far from over, and it is growing even more as a show. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that a documentary was in development that addressed the entire scandal and the legal process of the ex-partner, which will be carried out by Discovery. For this investigation, which will be screened in several episodes, not only archival documents or hard data have been used, but also interviews.

One of them has been revealed recently and has already given much to talk about, since it is the testimony of Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti, who was part of the rock band that Depp belonged to in the 1980s. The musician commented that Amber had managed to get in The Rum Diary, where they both met, and it was since then that he “ruined his life.”

She just saw it coming. He had the opportunity to be a part of that movie and he worked on it. It ruined his life, it really did. Look at him, he totally ruined his career. It cost him his friends. Part of your family. She got into John’s head and drove him absolutely insane to the point that he was drinking and using drugs, to the point of insanity.

These details come from Cinemablend, and we will have to wait for the rest of the episodes that will be part of this series to learn more testimonies from both parties, as well as the way in which a romance evolved on the set, to a marriage, to one of the most complicated divorces in of the entertainment industry. It will also be interesting to see if the documentary is going to show some favoritism or if it will allow the viewer to make their own judgment with different types of testimonies and data.