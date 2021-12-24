All Denis Villeneuve movies sorted from best to worst according to IMDb and where to watch them online

Denis Villeneuve is a Canadian screenwriter and film director born in Quebec on October 3, 1967. He has been nominated for a Oscar award in the category of best direction by Arrival (2016). We also highlight his 3 Genie Awards for Best Director.

We pay tribute by compiling all his films ordered from best to worst according to IMDb, taking advantage of the recent release of Dune (2021) that also reaches the TOP1 of our list.

Dune

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 35 minutes

Year: 2021

IMDb score: 8.4

It is the first installment of 2 films. Based on a new and revamped version of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. Released on September 15 worldwide (Except in the US, which does so on October 22, 2021), Dune has had a budget of $ 165 million and has already achieved a collection at the box office of 104 million dollars.

Fires

Platform: Filmin

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Year 2010

IMDb score: 8.3

Starring Rémy Girard, Lubna Azabal, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin and Maxim Gaudette. We highlight his nomination to a Ó awardscar in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. With With an estimated budget of $ 6.8 million, Denis Villeneuve’s feature film managed to gross at the box office around the world $ 16 million.

Prisoners

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV,

Duration:

Year:

IMDb score: 8.1

A cast consisting of Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, Melissa Leo and Paul Dano. We highlight his finalist candidacy in the Oscar in the category of best photography as the most relevant element in terms of recognition. Also his candidacy in the Toronto International Festival to the audience award as best film. Finally, his award for best cast in the National Board of Review together with having been in the TOP10 (specifically, in nº7) of the best films of 2013. From a budget of $ 46 million, Prisoners grossed more than $ 122 million.

Blade runner 2049

Platform: Netflix, StarZ, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 44 minutes

Year: 2017

IMDb score: 8.0

It is a sequel and continuation of Blade Runner (1982) and second film of the homonymous franchise. In fact, it was partially based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. We highlight important recognitions towards Blade Runner 2049, as it received 5 nominations in the Oscar awards: He actually won in the categories at best visual effects Yet the best photography. He also received 8 nominations in the Bafta awards, including that of best director. He won in category a best photography Y better visual effects.

The arrival

Platform: Netflix, HBO, StarZ, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Year: 2016

IMDb score: 7.9

Starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, Arrival It is based on the short story “The Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang. He received 8 nominations in the Oscar awards and ended up winning in the category of best sound editing. Also 2 nominations in Golden Globes, 9 nominations in the Bafta awards of which he won in the category of best sound. With a budget of $ 47 million, The arrival it grossed more than $ 201 million at the box office.

Hitman

Platform: StarZ, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 7.6

Starring Josh Brolin, Emily Blunt, and Benicio del Toro. The movie received tons of nominations and accolades. Among all of them, we highlight their 3 nominations for the Oscar awards in the categories of best photography, best soundtrack Y best sound editing. Also his other 3 nominations in the Bafta awards or the actor of the year award for Benicio del Toro at the Hollywood Film Awards. From an estimated budget of $ 30 million Hitman raised at the box office near $ 85 million.

Polytechnique

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 17 minutes

Year 2009

IMDb score: 7.2

It was shot in the Quebec and is based on the real events known as the Massacre of the Montreal Polytechnic School. Denis Villeneuve’s feature film relives the serious and unfortunate events that occurred on December 6, 1989. With a vision and emphasis placed on the side of the students, Denis Villeneuve tried to relate how they lived and witnessed the irruption of that armed man with the sole objective of and intention to kill them.

Enemy

Platform: Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 31 minutes

Year 2013

IMDb score: 6.9

Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead and was accompanied in the cast by Mélanie Laurent, Isabella Rossellini, Sarah Gadon, Stephen R. Hart Y Jane moffat. Enemy won 5 Screen awards among which stand out that of Best director for Denis Villeneuveasí as the Film and Television award for best film. We also highlight his four awards in Criticism of Vancouver in the categories of: Best Canadian Film, best director for Denis Villeneuve, best leading actor for Jake Gyllenhaal and best supporting actress for Sarah Gadon.

August 32 on Earth

Platform: MUBI

Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Year: 1998

IMDb score: 6.6

After a car accident that leaves her unharmed but completely upset, Simone Prévost he questions his whole life. Quits his job, cancels a trip he was supposed to take to Italy, and goes in search of Philippe, her best friend whom she asks to have a child with her. The latter agrees on the condition that the child be conceived in the desert. So they will go to the desert of Salt lake city.

References: Justwatch