All Android phones change: an update is coming

In 2021, the number of cell phones in operation reached 15 billion globally And, according to the German aggregator Statista, in the next five years there will be around 18,220 smartphones worldwide.

In this context, Android is the most popular smartphone operating system globally, with 72% of the world market share, according to the same source.

In this line, the technology company Google, which is responsible for the development and maintenance of Android, announced a new update that changes all cell phones with this operating system.

Here is everything there is to know about it.

72% of cell phones change: what is Android 12 Go Edition

Google announced the arrival of Android 12 Go Edition, a new version of the operating system that was exclusively optimized for mid-range and low-end Android phones.

According to the company, this operating system update bet on the performance and the autonomy of the devices, that is, the battery will last longer.

Why? Google explained that with Android 12 Go Edition comes a new automatic hibernation system that suspends the activity in the background of those applications that are not used, which conserves the battery of a mobile device.

What’s more, opening and closing apps will be 30% faster explains Google.

Finally, Google revealed that improve privacy and the security of the users and will add a new panel so that everyone knows what permissions an app has on the user.

How to update the operating system of an Android cell phone?

The Android users They have the information about the operating system in Settings. To know them they must enter Settings> System> About phone> Android version.

In this section you can update the Android operating system to its latest version.