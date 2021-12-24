After worrying about his appearance, Jaden Smith reveals that he gained weight thanks to his family

U.S.- Two years ago, the family of Jaden Smith arranged an intervention after he looked too skinny. Find out where you are on your journey to good health.

Jaden Smith looks and feels healthier after gaining 10 pounds in two years.

In the September 2019 episode of the series Facebook Watch of his family Red Table Talk, His parents, Jada pinkett smith Y Will Smith, revealed that they had organized an intervention on their son’s eating habits. Jada said that Jaden was “wearing out” and was not getting enough nutrients.

His son said he was a vegetarian and admitted that he sometimes ate only one or two meals a day. In the episode, a doctor said that Jaden had some nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet and take supplements.

On Red Table Talk on Wednesday December 22nd, Jaden said he is “definitely” feeling better since the family health episode.

I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and my supplements and protein shakes, “said the 23-year-old.” That’s half of my diet. It is like a password that I have to find in my body. I’m like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I am maintaining my weight. I am able to put my muscle He continued, “That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I was like bones,” she said of her 2019 appearance at the California music festival. “I thought it was so tight. I thought it was so tight! I was like, ‘This. I’m bragging about this. Like, I need to take my shirt off right now.”

Also on the recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jaden, Jada, and the actress’s mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield, They talked about their digestive problems, while the women were shown preparing for and recovering from colonoscopies.

My biggest gut problem would be just not being hungry when I need to be, “Jaden said.” Or being stressed. I also have pain. I have pain. I eat so much sugar that I have a build-up of candida that occurs in my stomach

Adrienne noted that Jaden “has been eating pancakes every day since he was a kid.”

The three also spoke with a gastroenterologist and nutritionist, who noted that people often find healthy foods like sprouts Brussels more appetizing if cooked in a certain way.