Actress Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her addictions: “I’m a walking miracle” | People

In recent years, actress Jada Pinkett Smith – wife of film superstar Will Smith – has become more famous for her role as an interviewer than for her roles in film and television, either in front (she has almost 50 titles in her haber) or behind the scenes (where she has worked as a producer and, sporadically, as a director or scriptwriter for small projects). Pinkett Smith has a talk show that airs on Facebook called Red Table Talk (the talk of the red table), through which Salma Hayek, Kevin Hart or Paris Jackson have passed, but also psychologists, doctors, sexologists or coaches to deal with matters of general interest.

The show is hosted by her with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Joes, and Willow Smith, the 20-year-old daughter of Jada and Will Smith, and many personal confessions are made in it. And on Wednesday night it was Jada Pinkett Smith who opened up on the channel to talk about her addiction problems, especially alcohol but also drugs. Following a news item that revealed that, for the first time since there are measurements, women consumed as much alcohol as men, Pinkett explained that she had suffered from this addiction, so much so that today it is considered “A walking miracle.”

“For me, drinking red wine was like drinking a glass of water,” he said during the talk. “I got used to the strong. I drank a lot of alcohol in high school, and when I got out of it, I started mixing it all up. So ecstasy, alcohol, marijuana … Let me tell you that I was having a good time, “she recounted before the gaze of her mother and daughter, the three of them sitting around the red table that gave the program its name. Addictions are not new in your family. In fact, her mother also went through a time of addictions, when she used heroin, and her father died of an overdose in 2010. Jada Pinkett herself had already told in the space that in her adolescence she suffered “a kind of addiction” to masturbation and also that she was addicted to pornography.

“I wasn’t doing anything that I thought was addictive,” he explained. “But I mixed those three things together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high that what you have to take to get to where you want to go … it cost me two bottles. And it was like: ‘Okay, if I take ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol at the same time, I’m going to be able to get there earlier and stay high, “said the presenter of the space. Then she also recognized that she was a “binge drinker” who hardly consumed during the week but who spent the weekends at eternal parties. “From Thursday until Monday morning, it was a non-stop,” she recounted, saying that she could drink a bottle in just an hour and a half by herself.

According to him, his eyes were opened in 1996, during the filming of the film The nutty professor, the remake from Eddie Murphy’s Jerry Lewis movie. It was “suddenly”, he says, after drinking the third bottle of wine of the day and having a great scare. “I went to work high and with a bad batch of ecstasy. I passed out and told everyone that it must have been an expired medication. But I’ll tell you what I did: I made up my mind and planted myself on the set. It was the last time”. Now, he explains, he still has substances at home that generate these strong addictions, such as high-alcohol liquors, but he knows how to control it and only occasionally drinks a glass of wine. Hence, recapitulating, Pinkett explained: “If I look back on my life, I am a walking miracle, there is no doubt, even if people do not believe it.”

This is not the first confession that the actress makes in the space she presents. Last July 2020 she told there and before her husband, Will Smith, that she had had an infidelity, maintaining a relationship with the singer August at a time when her marriage was going through low hours. They had both talked about love on previous occasions: he about his first divorce and, through tears, the son who was born from that relationship; her about love and fear of relationships. Pinkett told her daughter Willow in 2019: “I have done some very unpleasant things to the people I love because of my fear and because of my ego. Once my ego kicks in, the problems begin. That Jada, honey, is not good. ” And she explained that for her “love and fear are brothers. Every time you love at a deeper level, you also face the other side, which is fear ”. “I have had to learn to be more open, more honest and more vulnerable. It is not just letting your ego out and that’s it ”.