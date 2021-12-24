Aaron Sorkin, a screenwriter and director as they no longer make them | He premiered “Being the Ricardos”, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Think of a production of Aaron Sorkin and various things will come to mind. Sparkling dialogue, yes. A little fat orchestral flourish, perhaps? An outcome to celebrate? Certainly. The name of the director and screenwriter it has almost become an adjective, its own distinctive subgenus. Not “Lynchean” or “Hitchcockean” but “Sorkinian.” In his first successful film, Matter of honor (1992), there was Tom Cruise versus Jack Nicholson (“You can’t handle the truth!”). There was the political drama ra-ta-tá The West Wing, perhaps the achievement that crowned Sorkin. There was Mark Zuckerberg played by Jesse Eisenberg in The social network, speaking at full steam, his prayers wrapped in cold erudition, insisting on the importance of the “final clubs.” And the ropes were intensifying at the end of The Chicago 7 trial, when the protesters are exonerated.

While his TV work has had ups and downs, Sorkin has enjoyed sustained success in the film world.. Your scripts for The game of fortune, The social network Y Steve Jobs were showered with praiseThe social network allowed him to pocket the Oscar for best adapted screenplay), and made the transition to directing look positively smooth. His last movie, Being the Ricardos, is another biopic about a cool personality in his field: focuses on Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) while making the influential domestic sitcom I love lucy (1950). In many ways, the theme of Being the Ricardos it is appropriate for Sorkin, who has more in common with the writers of yesteryear than with some of his contemporaries. At its best, its confrontational twists and turns seem to belong to an absurd Old Hollywood comedy; his penchant for sentimentality is reminiscent of Frank Capra.

But it would be a mistake to paint Sorkin’s work as perfect. In fact, his entire sensibility is, in a way, doomed to imperfection: the very characteristics that make Sorkin’s writing so distinctive also constitute the club with which he is beaten. The honesty and idealism they made of The West Wing a complacent hit they’ve aged like milk. In the era of Donald Trump’s presidency, the show’s naive notions of bipartisanship and trust in the democratic process became vastly outdated. And this same pathos cheesy has colored almost all of his work to date. Sorkin’s writing is as striking and brazen in its flaws as it is in its virtues. So why is it so easy to pass up your flaws? His work succeeds in spite of himself, because no one else is doing what he does.

Although it was television that established Sorkin’s name as an author, he was not able to replicate the success of The West Wing nowhere in the middle. Sports night (1998-2000) was a sitcom set in the offices of a sports program. An intrusive laugh track during the show’s first season showed the importance of meter and rhythm to Sorkin’s harangue; it was canceled after only two seasons. Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007) was a notorious failure, a series-upon-a-series that followed the creators of a sketch show in the manner of Saturday night Live. His most recent foray into serialized television was The Newsroom (2012-2014), another “behind the scenes” show about making television that was openly ridiculed for its strong rhetorical prowess and excessive sentimentality. In its best moments, The Newsroom managed to evoke the straight storm of Sorkin’s work in The West Wing. At worst – a famously miscalculated episode about the death of Osama Bin Laden comes to mind – it felt like smug neoliberal nonsense. After it ended The Newsroom, Sorkin told Los Angeles Times that he was “very sure” that he would never work in television again. “I have had too many failures than successes in that medium, in the way in which it is traditionally measured. I did four shows and only one of them was The West Wing“.

Kidman and Bardem in Being the Ricardos.

Sorkin has also been reprimanded for recycle dialogs. YouTube compiles have highlighted the (shockingly many) times when not just a phrase or sentence was borrowed but sometimes all exchanges from a previous scripting conversation of yours. Of course, there should be nothing wrong with stealing from your own repertoire – successful musicians do it all the time – but when juxtaposed one behind the other it seems pretty silly.

The rosy optimism Much of Sorkin’s work often seems to contradict what goes on behind the scenes. It is known that the screenwriter and director struggled with drug addiction in the ’90s and that after recovering he had a relapse in 2001, when he was arrested at the Los Angeles airport for possession of cannabis, hallucinogenic mushrooms and crack (Se has kept sober ever since). Those who have worked with Sorkin in the past have spoken highly of his talents, but acknowledged some stubbornness behind the scenes. Richard Schiff of The West Wing recalled his audition for Sorking in the magazine Empire saying “I had been used to improvise and even at the audition I felt free to rearrange Aaron’s words a bit, as beautiful as they were. I didn’t find out until after I got my share how furious Aaron was with me for doing that. They told me ‘He was livid. He did everything he could not to jump at your throat! “

Bradley Whitford, who worked with Sorkin on The West Wing Y Studio 60, I used to joke that “The West Wing it was a great program about democracy … directed by Kim Jong-Il! ” Regardless, he spoke effusively about Sorkin on many occasions. Eddy redmayne, who worked on Chicago 7, he used the word “genius” when discussing his director in The Tonight Show. “The great thing about doing something from Sorkin is that he’s so much brighter than you,” he said. “His characters are much brighter than you … For a while, you have to have that speed of thought and feel smarter.”

Perhaps these strengths are the reason why Sorkin has been able to transition seamlessly into the world of cinema. Cheeky, resourceful, arrogant and feisty characters – the Sorkin archetype, in other words – are always going to be inherently cinematic (It’s easy to see why Sorkin was drawn to figures like Zuckerberg or Steve Jobs for inspiration). They are also characteristics that other writers often struggle with in order to write well. To make a character appear convincingly brilliant, they don’t just have to beat the other characters but the audience as well. To say the least, if a phrase spoken by Jessica Chastain’s athlete Molly Bloom in Molly’s game doesn’t land, if she comes off as just cheeky or conceited rather than quick and insightful, then the entire premise of the movie would collapse. Representing genius on screen is a balancing act and Sorkin is a true Cirque du Soleil acrobat.

The flip side of this is that very few of the other screenwriters are able to emulate Sorkin’s tricks. Part of the reason people can forgive their weaknesses, their didacticism, and their lazy recycling is because there is hardly anyone else operating with the same strengths, writing with the same elusive conversational speed. Who is the next Sorkin? Anyone would pass Cain’s to mention it.

Sorkin with Kidman during filming.

Not everyone likes Sorkin’s writing, obviously, or his filming. TO Chicago 7 He was lavished with nominations for high-profile awards, including six for the Oscars, five Golden Globes (won by Sorkin’s script) and three Bafta. But some of the critics were much less impressed, with Clarisse Loughrey in The Independent ranking among dissidents. In the review (with two stars), she wrote that Sorkin “reduces a great American injustice to a string of witty conversations” and argued that the film had “all the moral force of someone who spends their days writing sarcastic replies to tweets from Trump as he destroys democracy piece by piece. “

Being the Ricardos It has already drawn its share of doubters, too, with people criticizing in advance for casting Kidman and Bardem for failing to capture the likeness and spirit of the real Ball and Arnaz. But the responses from critics have been roundly positive. It is very likely that you will listen to Being the Ricardos Mentioned too often when awards season rolls around, with Sorkin’s name glued to the film. But even if it fails, nothing will change. Sorkin has nothing more to prove. In terms of screenwriters, they no longer make them like Aaron Sorkin. Well, maybe they never did.

The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.