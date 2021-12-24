A waterfall, a giant cheese … the most expensive Christmas gifts of the celebs

Before launching into the consumerist debauchery of that 1% who can buy things without looking at the price tagIt must be recognized that this article is inspired by the extravagant Christmas wishlist of someone who knows luxury first-hand. Paris hilton has published on its website the gifts that you would like to receive this Christmas and they are exactly what you are thinking about.

Having just started her marriage to Carter Reum, Paris has not had enough with wedding gifts and wants little things like a tin of caviar, designer necklaces for her dogs, a 2,050 euro Louis Vuitton bag or a stay at a resort in Bora Bora at the rate of 750 euros per night.

But even these expensive presents pale next to the very expensive gifts that all these celebrities have given to their loved ones on these special dates. Starting by…

John Legend’s Giant Cheese

The singer gave his wife Chrissy teigen a giant parmesan cheese for Christmas. Apparently, this was a lifelong dream of the model and businesswoman, which her husband made come true for his delight and for his spaghetti carbonara. This extravagant gift is not only the most original, but also very expensive, since a giant wheel of this type of cheese can be as expensive as a jewel. By the way, the son of Eva González asked exactly the same the last Kings.

Jude and Sienna, in a file image. (Getty / Stephen Lovekin)

Jude Law’s diamond ring

The now-defunct relationship of Sienna Miller and Jude Law Due to the actor’s infidelity with a nanny, he nevertheless had several romantic moments. On Christmas 2014, Jude restored a grand piano and placed it in his North London mansion with an extra surprise: a € 175,000 diamond ring hidden inside. The gift came a year after their reunion after their breakup, but soon after they would break up for good.

Katie Holmes dollhouse

Suri cruise He must have behaved very well throughout the year to receive a gift that any child would dream of. Katie holmes bought his daughter, then 6 years old, a luxurious miniature Victorian dollhouse valued at 21,000 euros. Of course, it was not an ordinary little house: it had a dining room, a kitchen, running water, electricity, heating, and a recreation room. In addition, that Christmas, Suri also received an iPad mini and a miniature Mercedes-Benz valued at 1,150 euros. We knew Katie went out of her way for Suri, but we didn’t know how much.

David Beckham’s bag

Can’t say that David beckham be cheap when it comes to giving gifts to your wife, the designer and ex of the Spice Girls, Victoria Bekham. At Christmas 2005, he gave her one of the most expensive bags in the world: a Birkin Hèrmes Himalaya made of crocodile skin with 245 embedded diamonds that cost him around 90,000 euros. But beware, a Birkin is always a great investment.

The classic cars of the Kardashian Jenner sisters

It is normal for siblings to make a boat to buy something nice for their parents at Christmas. And the Kardashian Jenner sisters were not going to be less. But they never fall short when it comes to spending. This time they bought from Kris jenner, declared a lover of classic cars, a brand new 1956 Ford Thunderbird. Unfortunately, she must not have liked it as much as her daughters thought, because she sold it the following year.

Brangelina, in a file photo. (Reuters)

Angelina Jolie’s waterfall

They say the best gifts don’t come wrapped and that’s just what you must have thought Angelina Jolie when, long before his endless court battle, he decided to gift Brad Pitt nothing less than a waterfall … and a good handful of land surrounding it. The actor’s idea was to build a house next to the waterfall to turn it into a refuge for the family, but his subsequent divorce frustrated those idyllic plans.

Mike Tyson’s Bath of Gold

Before his relationship with the actress ended Robin givens –Because of which Mike Tyson was about to spank Brad Pitt–, the boxer did not skimp on the gifts he made to his partner. Perhaps the most extravagant of all was a bath of gold valued at no less than two million euros.