A Mexican gem: this native tree is used to treat more than 15 diseases
It is a natural gem and its use to treat diseases is essential in traditional Mexican medicine: it is Cuachalalate. We tell you more about this tree.
As a tea, the bark helps treat:
Four.
Lower cholesterol levels.
5.
Stones in the gallbladder.
6.
Mouth ulcers and toothache.
The white gum or resin of the tree is applied to the skin to treat:
two.
Skin problems or hives.
3.
Chafing in babies.
5.
Poisonous animal bites or stings.
Why is this tree so powerful?
A study showed that the mixture of anacardial acids isolated from this plant showed a perception of autoinduction in the bacteria, which is why it has properties similar to antibiotics.
.