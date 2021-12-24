A Mexican gem: this native tree is used to treat more than 15 diseases

It is a natural gem and its use to treat diseases is essential in traditional Mexican medicine: it is Cuachalalate. We tell you more about this tree.

The crust of the cuachalalate It’s the key: as tea, powder, or ointment, this part of the tree native to southern Mexico, has anti-inflammatory potential, prevents the multiplication of bacterial cells and is beneficial for the immunosuppressed systems, according to information from the University of Texas.

We list the multiple benefits, scientifically proven, of this tree.

As a tea, the bark helps treat:

Four. Lower cholesterol levels. 5. Stones in the gallbladder. 6. Mouth ulcers and toothache.

The white gum or resin of the tree is applied to the skin to treat:

two. Skin problems or hives. 3. Chafing in babies. 5. Poisonous animal bites or stings.

Why is this tree so powerful?

A study showed that the mixture of anacardial acids isolated from this plant showed a perception of autoinduction in the bacteria, which is why it has properties similar to antibiotics.