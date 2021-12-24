8 best epic dramas on Amazon Prime Video

This list of recommendations will suggest series that you had not discovered on the North American platform.

Sometimes it turns out complicated tag one Serie within a gender specifically, because the amalgam of current productions invites us to be able to catalog the same story within different genres. Without a doubt, the drama is one of the best received by audience and critics, since the stories that are counted and the characters that are portrayed in them are usually the central basis of the work. In this case, we want to show you the best dramas, epic and with the feelings to the skin, available on Amazon Prime Video, as we already did with the most addictive series in the catalog of the American company.

Live adventures with the adrenalin fired, uncover mysteries and bizarre situations and be amazed at the capacity that some actors and actresses they have to excite us. Stories of times that never came or heroes Quite earthly are some of the great protagonists of the T.V. series that we will explain to you below.

These legendary stories and plots will surprise you and are on Amazon Prime Video

Whether you enjoy with more earthly dramas, such as the wonderful Homecoming, or you prefer the terrain of the historical drama, in the Spanish El Cid, we have the TV series perfect legend for you and that, in addition, is available with your Amazon subscription Prime Video.

The man in the high castle

How about finding yourself in a world, after the WWII, which has like victors from the contest to nazis and japanese? This is the premise from which this story starts, based on the novel homonymous of Philip K. Dick, and that will put us in the skin of a young woman, which will be transported to a terrible conspiracy, in a strange world. A mysterious character, which has some ribbons for which many people would kill, has the key to unraveling the mystery of an alternate reality as conflictive as it is mind-boggling.

Year: 2015

Seasons: 4

Episodes available: 40

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Boys

When the comic book world Meets him movie theater wave TVAt least in the present day, there is a good chance that we will have a assured success In hands. However, this adaptation of the homonymous comic It is not the adaptation of a story of heroes and villains, or, at least, not of the heroes and villains that we are used to, being a group of outlaws those who will take care of look for the tickle still superhero group, who are not a role model for society, in addition to having a thousand and one secrets to hide. From its first chapter you will not be able to stop feeling hatred and contempt for some of its more charismatic characters. Right, Patriot?

Year: 2019

Seasons: 2

Episodes available: 17

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

El Cid

Simply with two little words, the imaginary of our country already imagines great battles, horses trotting with Warriors on their loins and epic conflicts that brought a thousand and one legend stories. Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar is the name after one of the most important historical figures of our nation, being a nobleman and warlord medieval Burgos. It was recognized throughout the centuries for its feats and was a fundamental pillar in the conquest of the peninsula of the Christian kingdoms. Your adventure begins here, thanks to this Serie from amazon Prime Video, in a story that combines sacrifices and unparalleled love.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 2

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Invincible

We want to end this ready of recommendations of series available in Amazon Prime Video, with a animation series, which is not for this reason suitable for children, and that will lead us to meet a dad and a son with Superpowers. When the young apprentice begins to see how powers make an appearance, he will have to start collaborating with his father, although a fact will make that everything you know changes forever.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Treadstone

Is Serie amazon tv Prime Video explore the source of a CIA classified program, called Operation Treadstone. This program used a protocol of behavior modification for recruit assassins almost superhuman. The story will follow sleeping agents around the world while these are awakened to continue their deadly missions. In the course of the plot we will see the evolution of personalities of these murderers, how do you erase their memories and remove your moral code so they can reach become in relentless enforcers all over the planet.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Star Trek: Picard

If Star Wars was the paradigm of Science fiction in the world of the seventh art, Star trek got a legion of followers on the small screen from the late 60’s. On this occasion, this Amazon Prime Video original TV series will invite us to join, 18 years after the last appearance of Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Nemesis, back to the galactic universe. Picard stands deeply affected by Data death and the destruction of romulus, capital world of the Romulan Empire. When a mysterious young, called Dahj, contact him to ask her for help, you will soon realize that she may have personal connections to your past and have to return to your command post.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Homecoming

With the unexpected irruption of an incredible Julia Roberts in this TV series from amazon Prime Video, Homecoming will follow in the footsteps of Heidi bergman, a woman who works in a installation that helps soldiers to do the transition from military life to civil life. After several years, Heidi, which has already started a new lifeliving with her mother and working as a waitress, she will run into a Department of Defense auditor who wants to know the real reasons why you left the facilities of the Geist Group. It will be at that moment when the protagonist of this story realizes that there is a hidden story to what she had been telling herself for the past few years.

Year: 2018

Seasons: 2

Episodes available: 17

Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Little fires everywhere

That the women are taking over many great television productions, a clear example is the essential The Morning Show, it is a great news to achieve a desired equality in show business and, in addition, it strengthens our theory that those works with female protagonists have a greater dramatic load. In this case, we can be spectators of a huge duel on the small screen between Kerry Washington Y Reese witherspoon, in a production that will take us to meet a seemingly perfect family and how the arrival of a mother and her daughter it will change their lives forever.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

