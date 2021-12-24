7 signs that you need to ask for psychological help

Shame and ignorance are the main obstacles to seeking psychological help. [Foto: Getty Images]

We put up with too much for too long. We hold on stoically. We clench our teeth. We resign ourselves by telling ourselves what it is. We move forward as best we can. And we go on. We continue. We continue … Convinced that we cannot stop. Until there comes a point where we can’t take it anymore.

Then we fall apart.

We fall under the weight of our own overexertion. Depression becomes so dense that it prevents us from getting out of bed. Anxiety spreads so much that it paralyzes us and prevents us from breathing. Something breaks inside.

All the accumulated tension, anger, worries or frustrations come to light, often in the form of psychological problems, other times as psychosomatic illnesses. It is the price to pay for relegating our mental health to the background.

Being ashamed or thinking that it is not so bad can put our mental health in check

Most people with recent episodes of mental disorders remain untreated, even in the most developed countries. [Foto: Getty Images]

Mental disorders and psychological problems have not yet shed the stigma that has haunted them for centuries. Many people continue to perceive emotional problems as a sign of weakness and cause for shame. The adaptive response to that public and private shame is the secret. We try to hide what happens to us, sometimes even to ourselves.

For that reason, it should come as no surprise that one of the main barriers to treating depression be the shame of people to admit they have a problem and seek help. A study conducted in Australia also revealed that people with anxiety and mood disorders take an average of 8.2 years to seek specialized help.

Lack of knowledge about mental illness or its treatment is another of the most common reasons why help is not sought. The researchers concluded that “lack of mental health literacy at the public level leads to slow recognition of the problem”. As a result, most people with recent episodes of mental illness remain untreated, even in the most developed countries, as revealed by a WHO study.

But nevertheless, Seeking help in the early stages, as soon as we realize that there is a problem, it is essential to avoid the negative consequences associated with psychological disorders. The neuronal activation that accompanies untreated mental illness has been shown to cause them to become more frequent, spontaneous, severe, and refractory to treatment.

In fact, researchers from the University of Michigan found that an untreated psychological disorder often progresses with other conditions that make treatment difficult. In other words, we fall into a negative spiral that feeds itself and from which it is very difficult to get out.

Interestingly, it has also been appreciated that People with the highest risk are those who suffer less “serious” disorders, since they are the ones who delay the search for treatment the most because they consider that their problems “are not such a big deal”. However, being able to understand that these nonspecific feelings of distress are indicative of an emotional problem is vital to getting out of that situation.

The red flags that indicate that we should seek psychological help

Taking care of your mental health is not dedicating yourself the time that is left but making yourself your priority. [Foto: Getty Images]

It is not necessary to be “crazy”, desperate or on the verge of collapse to seek psychological help. However, it is also true that you do not need to go to therapy to face every little battle in life. Luckily, we have a wonderful natural healing system to help us recover. But sometimes that system gets “stuck” and you need a hand.

In some cases, the signs of distress and suffering are obvious. But at other times they are more subtle and difficult to identify. We can think that it is a temporary state or not give it too much importance. However, there are some red flags that we should not ignore because they could get worse if we do not do something:

You look in the mirror and you do not recognize yourself, you feel that you are no longer yourself. You are moving further and further away from the person you were and you don’t like the way that new “me” is taking. Sometimes you can even feel like a real stranger, separated from your body or your mind, as if you were a mere external observer of what is happening, without any implication. You overreact more often, to the point of feeling like you’re living on an emotional roller coaster. You begin to overemphasize small details that previously did not bother you, so that you become increasingly involved in a whirlwind of impulsive emotions that often lead you to make decisions that you later regret. You feel an increasing weight that overwhelms you and becomes an obstacle to your day to day, even if you don’t know exactly where it comes from. It is becoming more and more difficult for you to sleep or it is difficult for you to concentrate because negative thoughts do not give you respite. You begin to perceive threats everywhere, conflicts accumulate and the feeling that you cannot cope with everything becomes more and more pressing. Life has lost its color, nothing motivates you and everything seems meaningless to you. You start to look at the future without illusion because you think that nothing can improve. Not even the things that you once loved and enjoyed cheer up your day, which passes by seated in apathy and indifference. Life begins to seem like a very steep hill to you and your energy and strength to climb that slope is less and less. You feel trapped in a distressing or disappointing loop that you can’t get out of. You may feel like your life has turned into an eternal groundhog day that leaves you with deep dissatisfaction, or you may have been trapped in a loop of distressing emotions such as guilt, suffering, frustration, anger, or remorse. for the loss of a loved one, a love breakup or a traumatic event. Your body has started sending you alarm signals. Headaches, gastrointestinal problems, skin lesions or increased tension are no longer specific situations, but have become more frequent causing great discomfort or affecting your daily performance. Unexpressed emotions often end up reflecting on the body as a sign that you need to stop and pay attention to yourself. You increasingly resort to harmful distractions so you don’t have to deal with overwhelming situations or emotions. You seek refuge in food, addictive substances, work, the Internet or even sex so that you do not have to face certain problems or conflicts in your life. You postpone important decisions, ignore difficulties, and silence unpleasant emotions by looking for external distractions that only contribute to embedding the problem.

Remember that taking care of your mental health is not dedicating the spare time, those minutes that you spider into a day full of commitments, but becoming your priority. Taking care of yourself is not doing something relaxing when you feel bad or disconnecting when you are exhausted, but rather preventing negative emotions and problems from building up.

Taking care of yourself implies respecting yourself. Respect the rhythm of your body and your mind. Be aware that sometimes you can’t do everything. Accept that sometimes you are not okay. Express what hurts when it hurts. And, above all, ask for help before collapsing.

