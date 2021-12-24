5 weird things Tom Cruise did for Scientology

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock



One of the most controversial religious cults in the world today is undoubtedly Scientology, which has managed to intrigue the world since its founding in 1954.

Broadly speaking, this religion preaches that humans are very powerful spiritual beings, even with the ability to be immortal. However, they continue to lose this and other faculties, having “forgotten” their true nature by succumbing to worldly pleasures.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty



For the “rehabilitation” process that corresponds to “resuming the path of good and immortality”, his followers get to carry out strange and very questionable activities for the average eye.

Tom Cruise himself (a fervent and well-known related scientologist) is proof of this. So today we collect the craziest things the actor has done in the name of his faith.

A very rare recruiting video

In order to attract more faithful to Scientology, Cruise shot a video trying to convince viewers of the “powers” they would gain by joining his cult.

Although the footage dates from 2008, it is still strange to see Tom appear on camera with a forced laugh; speaking of drug rehab, mental powers, and even other planets … well, unmissable.

Separating from Nicole Kidman

As former Scientologist Bruce Hines told Vanity fair, actress Nicole Kidman tried to give Scientology a chance … but she didn’t get past the early stages because she freaked out.

When Kidman walked away from the cult and tried to persuade Tom to do the same, the actor’s advisers convinced him of the “bad influence” of the actress, assuring him that his soul would not transcend if he remained married to her.

Matt Turner via Getty Images



Accepting a new Scientology-approved partner

Bruce Hines assured that although that pre-meditated relationship did not work, Scientology tried to pair Tom with another exemplary adept: the Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi.

Hines remembers that the courtship was rare from the beginning: there was no chemistry between Tom and Nazanin … and that they received religious training to interact and “know how to behave in public when they were together” … the usual, right?

Accept an authorized “chaperone”

Since the relationship with Nazanin Boniadi did not work out, Tom took on a “religious watchdog” to monitor his romance with Katie Holmes.

Scientology played an unusually important role in Cruise’s love life. Supposedly, Katie always had a woman following her for the purpose of … well, unclear, but the chaperone belonged to Tom’s Church.

MJ Kim



Holmes’s companion was reportedly the “celebrated” Jessica Rodriguez, a high-ranking member who advised her to “love and obey.” As expected, that ended in divorce.

Rant against psychiatry

The main rival against Scientology is psychiatry. Since the cult ensures that every human being has a reactive mind capable of magically recovering, any external help from therapy and / or psychopharmacological medicines is prohibited.

In numerous interviews, Cruise came to point to psychiatry as a “pseudoscience” despite its current endorsements … for the record, someone who jumped and yelled on Oprah Winfrey’s chair said it.

Did you already know these “curious” actions of Tom? Tell us in the comments.

