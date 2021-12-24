5 Tom Hanks movies you can’t miss

The Green Mile

Embed

In this history, Tom Hanks plays Paul Edgecomb, a prison officer tasked with guarding the “Green Mile,” a corridor that separates the cells of inmates sentenced to the electric chair. When John Coffey, a man accused of murder, crosses his path, his life will change forever.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Saving Mr. Banks

Embed

Here is the true story of how Walt Disney fought non-stop for 14 years to get the rights to the most important novel written by Australian PL Travers. After much insistence, and with an exquisite treatment, Disney would manage to get hold of Mary Poppins, the most controversial and successful story of the writer.

Forrest Gump

Embed

By having the IQ of a child, Forrest Gump he has always been considered the “fool” of the class. Under the protection of his mother and with his friend Jenny he is happy, although in his own world. A problem with your spine does not prevent you from becoming an agile runner. As an adult, Forrest will fight in the Vietnam War and meet the President of the United States himself. He will become very rich, but for Forrest there is something that does not change: the love of his life is and will be Jenny.

Read more ►Raffaella Carrà: a documentary will be made about the life and work of the Italian singer

News from the big world

Embed

This film by Netflix is set in the United States in the late 1860s. During the days after the American Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd makes a living traveling from city to city in the heart of the Wild West, reading newspaper news to locals of each community, mostly illiterate. Kidd will agree to help rescue Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who was kidnapped and later raised by the Kiowa Indian tribe. His mission will be to take her back home to her relatives. Together, they will fight against the obstacles of the journey and against criminals who seek to kidnap the little girl.

The Da Vinci Code

Embed

In this adaptation of the novels by Dan Brown, Tom Hanks plays Robert Langdon, an acclaimed academic who becomes embroiled in the investigation of a brutal murder. Thanks to his knowledge, Robert will soon discover the conspiracy of a secret society to keep a secret of thousands of years.

Read more ►The Book of Boba Fett presented a new trailer